Fall weather at its finest was on full display on Thursday, with abundant sunshine, light winds, and seasonably cool temperatures. But regrettably, it won't last much longer as our second storm of the week lays a a course for us later Friday into Saturday. It won't be a nor'easter like its predecessor was, and isn't expected to bring inches of rain or widespread flooding concerns. But it will still be potent enough to bring a round of rainy and windy weather late Friday into Friday night, with some scattered showers lingering through Saturday. We'll dry out in time for Halloween on Sunday, especially come trick-or-treating time Sunday evening, and we'll welcome back the sunshine on Monday with a bright, dry, and seasonably cool start to November early next week. Expect temperatures to get progressively cooler as the first few days of November unfold later next week.
TONIGHT
After a clear and crisp fall day, expect clouds to gradually increase tonight. It will remain dry and seasonably cool overnight with lows in the mid 40s, and no raindrops are expected to fall before Friday morning.
FRIDAY
Our second storm of the week will arrive later Friday, with the morning likely remaining mainly dry with thickening clouds, after perhaps a few peeks of early morning sunshine. So skies are either cloudy or become cloudy pretty early, but outside of a spotty shower or two, the morning may be on the drier side. Showers develop in the afternoon and morph into some steadier and at times heavier rain, starting late in the afternoon but even more so by the evening hours. The heaviest rain for many will likely be between 6pm and midnight Friday night, with rain tapering to showers after that. A brisk northeast wind will develop as well, with winds around 15-25mph later Friday into Friday night, allowing for a windswept rain at times. Rainfall amounts won't be as impressive as with our first storm, but a half inch to one inch of rain on average is expected across most of the area with a few isolated higher amounts. Temperatures will be mired in the low to mid 50s, day and night, on Friday.
SATURDAY
The heaviest rain will be over, but mostly cloudy skies will linger, as will a few showers from time to time. But additional rainfall amounts will be light, and likely only a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Highs will be in the low 60s, and a few peeks of sunshine may be mixed in with the occasional raindrops from any passing showers. It will be more dry than wet, but still a bit unsettled. However, while Friday night trick-or-treaters look to get very wet, Saturday night ones may only have to dodge a hit or miss shower here and there.
HALLOWEEN SUNDAY
As storm number two departs, we look mostly dry for trick-or-treaters later Sunday, with plenty of clouds for a while but a little sun trying to mix in as the day progresses, especially late in the day. While a few spotty lingering showers can't entirely be ruled out, especially the first half of the day, most of the day is rain-free, a bit brisk, and seasonably cool with highs around 60 degrees. Evening temperatures should be falling through the 50s for candy collecting efforts.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Some nice weather looks to be in store to kick off November on Monday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around or just shy of 60 degrees, close to average for this time of year. No big storms look to be on the way next week, but a gradual cool down is likely as the week progresses.
TRACK THE WEATHER: