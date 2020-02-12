We’re now 12 days into February, and all 12 have featured above average temperatures, despite plenty of clouds and rounds of wet weather peppered throughout the month. In fact, only 3 days this February have stayed entirely dry. Today was one of them, at least so far, and we even managed to finally sneak in a little sunshine through the first half of the day before the clouds quickly increased and thickened once again. Those clouds portend yet another round of unsettled weather, which will arrive tonight as either rain or a brief wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the higher elevations north of Interstate 78. Even those places that see the ground briefly whiten or ice up from that initial mix should change to rain later tonight, with some occasional rain lingering through the first half of Thursday before some late day drying. For the first time in over 3 weeks, there is a legitimate shot of cold air on the way for Friday and Saturday. But like most shots of cold this winter, it won’t hold, meaning it will have no staying power. And sure enough, another warming trend is set to arrive for the second half of the President’s Day holiday weekend with 50 degree temperatures possible yet again early next week.
TONIGHT
Clouds continue to thicken early this evening with rain moving in from southwest to northeast the first half of the night. Where the air is just cold enough along and especially north of Interstate 78, especially closer to the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors through the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, look for an initial round of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and even a little freezing rain. Accumulations look minimal and limited to the higher elevations, and even there it’s 1” or less of snow and a little sleet or ice before an eventual change to rain later tonight. For everyone else farther south, it’s all rain albeit a chillier rain with lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s for most, save the higher elevations which will hover in the low 30s for a while tonight before temperatures rise a bit and cause any winter weather to change to rain.
THURSDAY
Expect a breezy and mild day ahead of our next cold front, although we can also expect a continuation of our overnight wet weather into at least the first half of Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule with some occasional rain through the morning and early afternoon, before some late day drying and if we’re lucky, just a bit of late day brightening as well. Despite the clouds and raindrops, highs are expected to reach the low 50s, which we’ve grown all to accustomed to this winter. Thursday would mark the 15th 50-or 60-something-degree day this winter in Allentown! Rainfall totals from Wednesday night and Thursday will likely be around 0.50” to 0.75” for most, with higher amounts the farther north you go. That’s the opposite of our last two rainmakers, which delivered the steadier rain to areas farther south and east.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Ready or not, it will actually get cold! No really! Now in a typical winter, a couple of days with highs in the low to mid 30s would not be a big deal or feel exceptionally cold. But since everything is relative in weather and we haven’t had a similarly cold day since way back during the third week of January, Friday and Saturday will likely feel quite cold. That’s especially true of Friday, when we have a blustery northwest wind adding an extra chill on a cold-hearted Valentine’s Day. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both days with just a chance of a few Friday flurries as the colder air arrives, and a very cold night tucked in between with lows down around 10-15° for most. While Saturday will still be cold, the sun should be abundant and the wind will be much lighter, so Saturday afternoon won’t feel as bitter as Friday afternoon and night will.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The rest of the President’s Day holiday weekend features a mix of clouds and sunshine and yet another warming trend. Highs bounce back into the mid 40s on Sunday, and upper 40s on the holiday Monday, all the while staying mainly dry. As a weak disturbance passes through Sunday night, a passing rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out but should have little impact on the holiday weekend weather. 50-degree highs may return by Tuesday, but so too will the chance of rain.