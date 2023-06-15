While there was a good deal of clouds at times, we still managed some sunshine on Thursday, and a chance to dry out in between some showers and thunderstorms we had on Wednesday, and that we will likely have to contend with again on Friday. Friday won't be a washout, but expect another mostly cloudy and cooler day with a few rounds of showers and a spotty thunderstorm or downpour at times as well, with around a half inch of rain on average through Friday evening. Then comes the last weekend of spring, and Father's Day weekend as well, with dad betting the better day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday doesn't look that bad, but expect some clouds to linger from Friday's system, as well as a few showers, especially points north and east from the Lehigh Valley. Highs remain in the 70s for most of next week, with the chance of some scattered showers from time to time, and possibly more smoke from Canadian wildfires factoring in as a wild card.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While our Thursday night looks dry, skies should trend mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the low 50s by Friday morning. Winds will be light and variable through the night. Expect some showers to arrive after sunrise.
FRIDAY
Like Wednesday, Friday won't be a washout, but you will get wet at some points during the day. Expect a mostly cloudy end to the week overall, and a cool one as well with highs only in the low 70s, about 10 degrees cooler than average for mid-June. There will be a few rounds of showers, with a few embedded downpours or thunderstorms as well. A few gusty storms are possible, especially closer to the I-95 corridor and shore points. Rainfall amounts will likely average around a half inch, with more points south and east of the Lehigh Valley, and where any downpours or thunderstorms persist extra long. A shower or t-storm may linger into Friday evening, with clouds lingering the rest of the night but likely drier weather prevailing.
SATURDAY
Saturday looks drier than Friday, but still rather cool for June and still with a good deal of clouds, especially the first half of the day. Some sun may try to develop later in the day, which looks more dry than wet, but a few showers are still possible, especially from the Lehigh Valley points north and east through the Poconos and North Jersey. A thunderstorm is still possible, but won't be as likely as on Friday. Highs will only be in the low 70s once again, and a brisk northwest wind around 10-20mph will blow behind our departing low pressure.
FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY
Dads get the better weekend day of the last weekend of spring, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, back up into the upper 70s. It should be a mostly dry day, with perhaps a few extra clouds or even a spotty shower or two points north and east closer to the New York border. However, most of dad's big day looks dry, and one of the better days of the forecast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Low pressure will set up and likely stall to our south, providing some persistent wet weather in the lower Mid-Atlantic much of next week, towards the Virginias and Carolinas. High pressure to our north will keep areas over New England mainly dry. We'll be in between, likely with some clouds and perhaps a few showers from time to time, with the wetter weather staying to our south. Given the pattern, plus an onshore ocean breeze from the east all week, it will remain cooler than average, with highs mostly in the 70s. Warmth, especially any heat and humidity, will continue to elude us as summer begins next Wednesday. It will also be worth watching wildfire smoke up in Canada next week, with very hot and dry weather expected to rekindle some fires. We'll see which way the wind will blow which will dictate where that possible smoke may go, but at least some haze/smoke may factor in over the coming weeks.
