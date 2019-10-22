TODAY: Plenty of clouds with a sprinkle this morning, then steadier rain in the afternoon. High: 64
TONIGHT: Rain through the evening, then turning mainly clear. Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 64 Low: 38
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a soggy Sunday to wrap up the weekend, it’s only natural that abundant sunshine triumphantly returned to our skies as many headed back to work and school today. High pressure nosed down from Canada enough to keep skies mostly sunny, winds light, and temperatures seasonably mild and in the 60s. And if you liked the nice fall weather to start the week, it comes back for the second half of the week. Before that happens however, our next weather maker approaches later Tuesday and provides another round of soaking rain in the afternoon and evening. Then the sunshine and seasonable temperatures, seasonably cool or mild depending on your point of view, returns Wednesday through Friday.
That next weather-maker takes the form of a cold front, the same cold front that was the cause of the widespread severe weather in the Southern Plains Sunday night. Thankfully, the front will be minus the damaging winds and tornadoes when it arrives in our backyards later Tuesday, but it will bring a solid soaking in terms of rain, with likely widespread rainfall totals of a ½ inch to 1 inch.
Tuesday won’t be a complete washout however, as the morning likely starts dry (albeit cloudy) before the steadier rain arrives during the afternoon and evening along with a brisk easterly breeze. Temperatures will come down a few degrees as you’d expect with the clouds and rain on Tuesday, with highs mostly in the low 60s expected. While a rumble of thunder can’t entirely be ruled out, the best chance for any organized thunderstorms should remain well to our south across Virginia and the Carolinas.
Once that front sweeps through and off the coast Tuesday night, the evening rain will end, the clouds will break after midnight, and clear skies and drier weather will return for the middle of the week.
Winds will do a “180” and come around from the west, also blowing a bit briskly at times, but not nearly as gusty as last week’s bout with strong winds. High pressure gradually builds in and ensures mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday and even the start of Friday, before clouds increase late in the day as the work week wraps up. There’s no wild temperature swings in sight this week either, with highs mostly in the low to mid 60s throughout the week, around or just a bit above average for late October.
Since it’s never too early to look ahead to the weekend, especially as it’s the weekend before Halloween, you’ll likely be happy to hear the weekend should begin with a treat. After a few possible showers Friday night, high pressure builds in for Saturday and keeps things cool, sunny, and dry. If that high hangs out through Sunday, then the entire weekend will be dry. But if that high pulls a meteorological trick of sorts and departs early, then clouds and rain looming to our south and west may try to sneak in. Time will tell, so stay tuned.
Wishes for a wonderful Tuesday ahead!