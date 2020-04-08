THURSDAY: Becoming very windy with clouds and a couple of showers and a thunderstorm through early afternoon, then some sunshine. High: 61
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and colder; a spotty rain or snow shower late. Low: 36
While some showers and thunderstorms may have woke you up overnight as they rumbled on through, they were already offshore by sunrise. A low pressure responsible for those storms dragged a weak cold front southward through Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the day, drying us out and allowing for a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Now there's no cold air behind this front, and high temperatures around or above 70 degrees for much of the area provide proof of the lingering warmth. A much stronger cold front will sweep through the area on Thursday, with another round of showers and a thunderstorm ahead of it for the first half of the day. This front however will have plenty of cold air behind it, and you'll start to feel it from later Thursday through the start of the upcoming weekend. But as high pressure builds in, it should ensure mostly dry weather for most of the Easter weekend. That will change by Sunday night and Monday as a stronger storm likely delivers a soaking rain to start next week.
TONIGHT
Tonight should be a much quieter night with no rude weather awakenings, with partly then mostly cloudy skies prevailing. A spotty shower or two through early this evening is possible, and there could be a shower towards morning as our next front approaches, but most of the night remains dry. Lows won't be quite as mild as last night but still above normal for early April, with lows overnight expected to be in the mid 40s and a light and variable wind.
THURSDAY
The day begins with plenty of clouds and an increasing chance of rain as a round of showers and a thunderstorm or two will sweep through the area from west to east ahead of our cold front from morning into early afternoon. Once the front passes, the mid to late afternoon offers the chance to dry out along with some clearing skies and some sun returning. Highs likely occur through midday and likely top out around or just above 60 degrees, but temperatures may drop through the 50s late in the day as west winds ramp up and may gust from 40 to 45 miles-per-hour, ushering in some much cooler air. Rainfall amounts will likely average around 0.25", but any heavier downpour from a thunderstorm could bring localized amounts to 0.50".
FRIDAY
Good Friday certainly won't feel as good weather-wise as the rest of the week has, thanks to unseasonably cool air as highs struggle to do much better than 50 degrees, a good 20 degree drop from the past few days. Low pressure wrapping up over eastern Canada will continue to prouduce blustery west to northwest winds that will continue to gust up to 45 miles-per-hour. Weather-wise, expect more clouds than sunshine with a spotty shower, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley through the higher elevations.
THIS WEEKEND
Most of the Easter Holiday Weekend is expected to be dry and calmer thanks to another weak area of high pressure building into the Eastern Seaboard. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days, but also the cooler of the two. With that said, temperatures are expected to bounce back to the mid 50s, which is just a tad below normal for mid-April. On Easter Sunday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 60s as the day starts with a little sunshine followed by increasing clouds ahead of our next storm.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A soaking rain is likely as strong low pressure tracks to our northwest through the eastern Great Lakes. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible for some at this point, and a thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out as some warmth sneaks up ahead of the storm. Highs may climb well into the 60s on Monday, while the rest of the week looks much cooler. The heaviest rain is expected later Sunday night into Monday morning, with some possible clearing and drying late in the day Monday.