Saturday gave us a chance to dry out and warm up after much of the region experienced a soaking rain Thursday night into much of Friday. Yes, Saturday started foggy, and even after the fog lifted, clouds dominated the sky more than the sun for much of the day. Still, temperatures in the afternoon were able to climb back to more seasonable and tolerable levels in the mid 60s. Saturday’s weather, when compared to what’s coming the next few days, will be the closest to perfect we'll get until Tuesday. Tucked in between these decent weather days will be another soaking rain late tonight into early Monday. The weather pattern will remain active and bring yet another round of rain to the region for the second half of next week.
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure centered between the intersections of Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri will advance eastward tonight moving to a position around the Ohio River Valley by dawn on Sunday. As the system moves closer to the region tonight, look for skies to turn rather cloudy with an area of rain advancing into the region from the south and west mostly after midnight. This rain will likely become steady across much of the area by sunrise Sunday. Overnight lows should only drop into the mid and upper 40s.
SUNDAY
Low pressure over the Ohio River Valley will advance eastward near the Mason Dixon Line throughout the day Sunday leading to another round of periods of rain which will last for much of the day. The rain could be locally heavy, mainly in the morning. With the low pressure system passing just to our south, the northern mid-Atlantic stays on the cooler side of this storm as well, with highs only in the low 50s and another 0.50" for many with locally up to 1.00" of rain possible for much of the area. Winds increasing throughout the day Sunday may gust between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour during the afternoon which will add to the raw nature of the day. Far southern New Jersey and the Delmarva may be far enough south to sneak into a bit of the warm sector with this storm system, and hence, these areas may see highs reach the 60s, some breaks of sun in the afternoon, but also perhaps a gusty t-storm or two in the afternoon.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Rain should taper back to some scattered showers and drizzle Sunday night as our low pressure system makes its way off the New Jersey coastline. While steady and heavier rain from earlier in the day Sunday will have exited the region, the night will still be quite damp, and the breezes will stay up. As some colder air starts to wrap in on the backside of the storm, a few wet snowflakes may mix in with the rain across the Poconos late at night. No accumulation is expected however. Overnight lows will settle back to around 40 degrees for most, but drop into the 30s across the Poconos.
MONDAY
Our Sunday storm system will be slow to depart making its way northeastward along the New England coastline Monday. While our area can expect drier times compared to Sunday, a bit of wrap around moisture on the backside of our storm system means clouds and even a few showers will linger into at least the first half of Monday. Once again, it might be cold enough across the Poconos to see a little wet snow mix in with the rain Monday morning, but no accumulation is expected. Brisk northwesterly winds will also gust up to around 30 miles-per-hour throughout much of Monday adding an extra chill to the air. While the afternoon looks drier compared to the morning, clouds will still dominate the skies overall and highs will only reach the low to mid 50s with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.
TUESDAY
Finally, a brighter day is expected to return following a couple of damp weather days. Sunshine will mix with some clouds as temperatures climb back closer to seasonable levels in the low 60s. It's still a slightly cooler than normal day, but relatively speaking, it's mild compared to where we'll have been.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
So long sunshine, hello increasing clouds. Another storm heads in our direction, sliding out of the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday. First, we're dealing with the warm front Wednesday, leading to some spotty showers in the afternoon and increasing clouds. The cold front approaches later Wednesday night through Thursday with a soaking rain and even rumbles of thunder. Highs will reach the low and mid 60s both days with a noticeable breeze picking up with time.