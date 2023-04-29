For the third straight weekend we have wet weather, however, unlike the last two weekends, which delivered localized severe storms and flash flooding the past two Saturdays, this weekend is just some good old-fashioned rain and drizzle. Since most of us have been running a two to four inch rainfall deficit for the year, some soaking rain is a good thing technically, even if it is washing out most of the weekend. Saturday did see much of the steady and heavier rain from Friday night taper off, but we still had plenty of clouds with some occasional drizzle, brisk easterly breezes, and high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll likely continue to not see much with regards to steady rain for tonight with just some spotty drizzle or a shower possible, then another round of steadier and heavier rain arrives Sunday and tapers off overnight Sunday. This round likely brings another one to two inches of rain for many bringing total rainfall from Friday to the end of the weekend to two to three inches with some locally higher amounts. It will stay brisk and relatively cool for Sunday with high temperatures just a tad warmer compared to Saturday around 60 degrees. The cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in through the first half of next week, with below normal temperatures, brisk winds, and a few scattered showers, but no more steady rain after the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While a few showers may cross the region overnight tonight, it’s likely any more steady rain will be holding off until we get into the daytime Sunday. Overcast sky will remain however, and some times of drizzle are still certainly possible given a decent amount of low-level moisture in place due to a persistent brisk easterly onshore wind flow. That low-level moisture may also aid in developing areas of fog, especially across higher elevations where one gets into the low clouds. Overnight low temperatures should drop into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
SUNDAY
There's little rest for the rain-weary for the second half of the weekend, with another low pressure system set to deliver another round of periods of rain and drizzle, which will develop early Sunday and last through early Sunday night. So expect more steady rain to develop Sunday, heaviest in the afternoon through early evening, with another one to two inches of rain a good bet for much of the region (there will likely be spots where there’s a bit less than one inch and also a bit more than two inches). It’s also not entirely out of the question that some experience a rumble or two of thunder, however no severe weather is anticipated at this time. Brisk east winds around 10-15 mph will continue Sunday, shifting more from the west as our storm departs later Sunday night. Temperatures may inch up compared to Saturday, but remain cool for late April standards, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees expected. We should now dry out overnight Sunday, and start Monday with some breezy but mainly dry weather. Rainfall totals for the entire weekend look to average around two to three inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.
MONDAY
Our Sunday night storm will depart, but will linger up over eastern Canada. That will lock in more unseasonably cool temperatures through at least the first half of next week, with some gusty winds persisting too. Monday certainly looks drier than the weekend, but a few pop-up scattered showers are possible, as will be the case each day through Wednesday, even though each day is more dry than wet. It's also likely more cloudy than sunny, so let's go mostly cloudy with some occasional breaks of sun the first half of the week. Monday's high temperatures should be in the upper 50s, still below our normal high for early May, which should actually be up closer to the 70-degree mark.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
With an upper level low stubbornly hanging out over the Northeast through midweek, the cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in place. So expect plenty of clouds, some occasional sun, brisk winds, and rather chilly highs in the mid 50s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for early May. While each day looks more dry than wet overall, a few passing and widely scattered rain showers will be possible given the unsettled look to the pattern, but rainfall totals would be light and scattered, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain here and there as the general rule. However, there could be a brief heavier shower in one or two spots with a little graupel or hail, given the cold pool of air aloft that will persist.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The stubborn upper level low from the middle of the week should finally start to make some headway for the latter half of the week shifting it’s central position to the Canadian Maritimes for Thursday and Friday. This likely lessens are chances for scattered showers compared to the first half of the week, however, an isolated shower still can’t entirely be ruled out as some weak pieces of energy swing through from our northwest on the back side of the departing upper level low. Thanks to these weak pieces of energy along with a continued dip in the jet stream across the region, clouds will likely still dominate over sunshine, although there’s probably just a tad more sun compared to the first half of the week. High temperatures should remain below normal, only getting to around 60 degrees on Thursday, and the low 60s on Friday. Breezes should at least be a bit lighter compared to the first half of the week.
