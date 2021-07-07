Wednesday was day #2 of 90-something-degree high temperatures, high humidity, and heat indicies around 100 degrees. And it's also the second straight day where that heat and humidity are fueling some pop-up showers and gusty thunderstorms in spots. Everyone sweats to the heat, but not everyone will see a storm through this evening. Those that do however have the potential to get hit with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and some hail. While the last two days have certainly been steamy, it looks like we won't get the third straight day above 90° on Thursday to be able to claim a heat wave. So the heat will back off just a bit for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with highs easing back into the mid to upper 80s. That's still seasonably warm for this time of year, and it will come with plenty of humidity, which doesn't look to go anywhere for the foreseeable future. But it is July after all, and comfy weather is a rarity during these dog days of summer. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for Thursday, though the threat for severe weather diminishes a bit. Instead, our attention turns to Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to track up along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts Thursday night into Friday. While wind is not likely to be a major concern for most of us, although the immediate shore will be a bit windy, some tropical downpours and localized flooding are possible, dependent on the track and structure of what's left of Elsa by the time it arrives later this week. We'll dry out in time for a nice start to the weekend on Saturday, then daily thunderstorm chances return for Sunday into the first half of next week.
TONIGHT
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 11pm for much of eastern Pennsylvania (north of PA Turnpike I-76/276) and North Jersey(north of I-195). Like last night, storms will be hit or miss, but can hit hard with 70mph gusts and 1" hail in any stronger storms. Storms are mostl likely before midnight, with activity diminishing overnight. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and a warm and muggy night with lows around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks a little less hot, a little cloudier, and a little wetter overall. While there will still be some hazy sunshine, expect more clouds and as a result, it won't be quite as hot with highs easing back a few degrees into the upper 80s. It won't be a washout, but there is a higher chance for some wet weather into the afternoon and evening with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It won't be quite as hot as the last few days, but it will still be very humid on Thursday, which will drive the heat index up over 90 degrees, even if the highs fall just short of that. Some steadier rain is likely overnight into early Friday as what's left of Tropical Storm Elsa shoots up the East Coast and brings some rain for many and some wind and rough surf right along the coast. Flash flood watches are posted for much of the area, for 1-3 inches of rain for some.
FRIDAY
Tropical Storm Elsa and any leftover rain should end very early Friday morning, as Elsa zips up towards New England. Friday will dry out then, save a spotty shower or thunderstorm popping up in the afternoon. Otherwise, it's a seasonably warm and still sticky day, with highs expected to be in the mid 80s. Elsa's rain may give a good soaking to some, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. 1-3" of rain may be the rule for many, with higher amounts along the Interstate 95 corridor, where the heaviest rain may set up. A cold front should slide through later Friday, hopefully providing some drier weather into the start of the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Our front may settle just to our south and activity along it may quiet down briefly, enough to sneak in a mainly dry Saturday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may then again sneak back up Sunday into early next week as our front wakes back up. Expect seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s with seasonably sticky humidity levels as well, but no intense heat.
