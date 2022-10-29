Many would likely agree that Saturday was an absolutely gorgeous mid-fall day. While we started cold and frosty this morning with many spots seeing lows at or below freezing, the day featured an abundance of sunshine with afternoon highs climbing close to seasonable levels at or just above 60 degrees. High pressure remains firmly in control over the viewing area, which will lead to another clear and chilly night tonight followed by another dry day tomorrow with fairly comfortable afternoon high temperatures. Some clouds will be on the increase later in the day Sunday and Sunday night as a storm system off to our south and west slowly approaches. The trend continues to downplay the rain showers, holding them off until mainly later Monday afternoon into Monday evening. For any trick-or-treat activities Monday night, we will have to watch the radar for some showers being around, but at this point it doesn't look like the rain will be anything that heavy or problematic. Monday's storm system may linger into Tuesday keeping the chance for a shower in place, at least in the morning, along with mostly cloudy skies. Clearing should take place though Tuesday night paving the way for sunny and dry weather for the rest of the week. November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (of 60) in the afternoon...maybe even breaking 70 midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights only in the low 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Towns that trick-or-treat this evening will see clear and chilly conditions. Overnight and early Sunday morning temperatures should once again drop to around, if not a few ticks below, freezing leading to widespread frost formation again. While for most the frost is no longer a concern as the growing season has come to an end, parts of the Delaware Valley, Trenton, and northwestern Burlington County area still technically have a growing season, and hence, the National Weather Service has placed these locations under a Frost Advisory overnight into first thing Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
High pressure begins to slide off the New England coast on Sunday, but will remain in control of our weather. Expect more sun at least in the morning Sunday, although some clouds will filter in later in the day. It will remain dry overnight. Highs should once again reach the low 60s, with Sunday Night lows milder due to the increased clouds in the mid 40s.
HALLOWEEN MONDAY
The forecast trend is a decrease in the potential for showers on Monday, though some will still be around eventually. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers, but mostly later in the afternoon, and especially in the evening and at night. Rainfall amounts look light. Little ones may have to dodge some raindrops in the evening, and anyone headed to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series will do the same, but it's likely not enough to rain out either event. It will be milder with the clouds around, mid 60s by day and actually near or just above 50 degrees overnight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
November gets off to a quiet and mild start with just a slight chance for a couple showers remaining on Tuesday, primarily in the morning we think at this time. Tuesday now looks to be mostly cloudy as well given the slower departure of the storm system that moved in Monday, however, we still anticipate Tuesday afternoon's highs to reach the comfortable upper 60s. Then for the remainder of the week things look dry and quite sunny with warmer than average temperatures. Average highs for early November are only around 60 degrees, and we'll be well into the 60s most days, with a 70-degree high temperature possible on Wednesday.
