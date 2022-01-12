Let's say good riddance to our first arctic blast of the week, as the cold and wind eased on Wednesday and we traded the bitter cold for a more seasonable chill. And that cold will ease just a bit more come Thursday, as highs flirt with 40 degrees, if only for a day and a mostly cloudy one if that. Don't get too used to the "warmer " air however, as another blast of bitter cold will arrive later Friday into Saturday, with temperatures and wind chills comparable to what the first arctic outbreak delivered. After a few days and nights in the deep freeze, attention then turns to a potentially strong coastal storm for Sunday night and Monday, one that is increasingly likely to bring snow and wind but also some sleet and rain for some as well. The exact track and strength of our East Coast storm will ultimately determine who sees what, but since that track is still uncertain, so too are any potential impacts. That's all the more reason to stay tuned to future forecasts.
TONIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist into our Wednesday night, and it won't be nearly as cold as what we've shivered to the past few nights. Instead of single digits and teens, lows overnight will be much more bearable and in the mid 20s.
THURSDAY
Here's the "balmy" day of the forecast, with highs up around 40 degrees expected on our Thursday. Granted, it will be a mainly cloudy day with little to no sunshine, but it should also stay dry as well despite all the clouds. Soak up the warmth while it's here, as more cold is incoming to wrap up the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Our next arctic front will sweep through the area during the day on Friday, and probably comes through with little fanfare outside of some patchy clouds or flurries. Out ahead of it, clouds will give way to some sunshine on Friday, but the winds will ramp up once the front passes and starts to deliver the cold air. So expect a midday high in the mid to upper 30s, but with temperatures steady or falling back a bit later in the day. Plus, as winds become blustery, wind chills will be noticeably colder in the afternoon and evening. Single digit lows are expected Friday night, with below zero wind chills also in the cards. Saturday will be a bitter cold and brisk but also bright and sunny day, with highs only in the upper teens. Then Saturday night may be the coldest night of the winter so far with lows well down into the single digits, and even below zero in the Poconos.
SUNDAY
We'll end the weekend by sneaking in a dry day on Sunday, but it will still be cold as sunshine gives way to increasing clouds ahead of a potentially significant East Coast storm early next week. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 20s, still quite cold for this time of year but not as cold as Saturday. Some snow likely develops Sunday night for everyone.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
An increasingly likely major storm is likely to come up the East Coast Sunday night into Monday, with snow, sleet, rain, wind, and along the coast, tidal flooding and beach erosion. The track of this storm is still uncertain, but it looks like we can rule out the out-to-sea with no impact option. The storm is likely coming, but may actually track up right along the coast or increasingly likely, a bit more inland, maybe right up over parts of our area. The more inland the low track, the more likely a changeover to sleet and rain will be. So everyone likely starts as snow and gets a good thump of accumulating snow later Sunday night into Monday morning, but mixing with or changing to sleet and rain is increasingly likely for much of the area as well, with the highest snow totals likely farther north and west towards the Interstates 80/81 corridors. The storm track is still in question, so exact impacts are as well this early in the game. Stay tuned!
