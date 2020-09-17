For the first three days of this week, our lack of blue skies could be attributed to that pesky high altitude smoke from those western wildfires, making our skies hazy and a milky white. Today, we had those milky skies yet again, but it was an increase in high and mid-level clouds that was responsible. The clouds are coming both from an approaching cold front, which will pass through the area overnight, and the remnants of what was once Hurricane Sally, which will largely remain to our south and east and exit out to sea through Friday. Outside of a brief shower or two through early Friday morning, mainly from the Delaware Valley and especially towards the shore, it's a mainly dry forecast through the weekend and actually most of next week as well. But after squeezing out a few 70-something-degree days despite the haze and clouds over the last few days, another impressive shot of early season cool air will arrive for the weekend. While dry with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, expect the last weekend of summer to feel more we expect an October weekend to feel, with highs only in the mid 60s and overnight lows deep down into the 40s. The dry weather continues into next week with a gradual warming commencing by mid-week, ironically just in time for the official start of fall on Tuesday.
TONIGHT
Skies will average out mostly cloudy tonight as our cold front drops in from the north and west and the remnants of Sally continue tracking northeastward over the Carolinas. Any real steady rains with Sally should stay well to our south and east, but it’s not entirely out of the question that some areas south and east of Interstate 95, especially closer to the coast, see a little period of steadier light rain overnight. For the large majority of our region however, we should see nothing more than a stray shower courtesy of the cold front tracking through. Overnight lows should dip into the mid 50s, not as cool as the last few nights were or our weekend nights will be.
FRIDAY
The morning begins with some lingering clouds for many of us and a leftover shower or two, mainly from the Delaware Valley to the shore, before the clouds break for increasing sunshine throughout the day. It will turn a little breezy and a little cooler compared to Thursday, with highs around 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure over southeastern Canada will control our weather through the weekend, providing lots of sun but a cool northeast flow of air around it. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than average for mid-September, with nighttime lows not far from 40 degrees, including some mid to upper 30s in the normally colder spots. Saturday will be the cooler feeling of the two days with a more brisk breeze, with winds diminishing on Sunday as that high nudges a bit closer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our high pressure continues to be the main weather player on the map, providing continued cool sunshine on Monday and milder sunshine on Tuesday, the first day of fall. Hurricane Teddy will likely be somewhere between Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes, providing big surf along the northeast coast but hopefully nothing else. Highs will again be in the mid 60s Monday, warming into the low 70s Tuesday and warmer still later next week.