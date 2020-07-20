Technically, a "heat wave" is defined as three straight 90 or better degree days in a row. And for many of us, Monday will technically get us there. And also for many of us, the humidity will make it feel a whole lot worse. The National Weather Service hoists Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings until the sun sets for heat indices between 100 and 110 across the northern mid-Atlantic, with the heat increasing as you go farther south and east. Mother Nature will throw us a bone Monday night into Tuesday as dew points drop behind a cold front, but it will still be hot with highs in the 90s. In fact, it's not until another cold front moves in and out of here Thursday night into Friday that heat and humidity finally take a hike. In the meantime, "sweating" weather continues!
MONDAY
A cold front is on the move, once again launching temperatures into the middle 90s out ahead of it. Factor in the humidity, and it may "feel" as hot as 100 to 110 degrees as you head farther southeast towards the I-95 corridor. And while the front looks to lose its steam and washout completely as it draws closer, we can't ignore that high heat and humidity. The summertime duo can often spell trouble. So, plan on a spotty shower and storm, mainly during the afternoon, before activity fizzles as the sun goes down.
MONDAY NIGHT
Dew points drop behind a departing cold front, easing back from the 70s earlier in the day to the lower 60s and upper 50s at night. That means the air will have less stick and more crisp to it, or as good as it gets this time of year and as of late. After an early shower or storm, skies will turn out mainly clear, allowing temperatures to slip into the 60s.
TUESDAY
Monday’s cold front settles south and east of the area while an area of high pressure builds into eastern Canada and Upstate New York. The change in our weather lineup won't lead to much change in temperatures, as highs will still reach into the lower 90s, but the a northerly component to the wind flow will keep humidity levels relatively low. In other words, Tuesday is hot, but not terrible. Just that typical summer heat one expects in late July. Don't bank on Mother Nature to help out by throwing some clouds in front of the sun either. This is a create your own shade kind of day.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The cold front off to our south and east on Tuesday will lift back to the north as a warm front for Wednesday bringing increasing clouds and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. While the unsettled weather and more cloud cover should drop highs back into the upper 80s, humidity will climb back to sticky levels. The warm front will lift north on Thursday while an area of low pressure then tracks from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York dragging a cold front through our area. This in turn will keep scattered clouds around along with continued high humidity and more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms Thursday could be locally heavy. Fortunately, the unsettled period will continue leading to cooler temperatures as highs return closer to seasonable levels in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY
Ahhh. Finally, a break from *both* the heat and humidity by the end of the week. Dry, bright, and more comfortable conditions develop Friday behind a departing cold front, courtesy of high pressure building in from the Great Lakes. High temperatures will land in the seasonably warm middle 80s.