We'll have only one more hot day on Friday before the heat retreats by the weekend. However, the humidity isn't going anywhere, and we'll stay warm and sticky through the first half of next week.
Daily rain chances aren't going anywhere either. In fact, they may increase on occasion, with Friday and Saturday likely seeing more showers and storms scattered across the area compared to the past few days, and then another increasing chance with a cold front early next week.
If that front can push through and settle to our south, a nice shot of comfort may build in to start September starting Wednesday. If that front is a little slower, and the remnant moisture from what will likely become a Gulf hurricane this weekend rides up along it, then rain chances may linger into mid-week, more likely the farther south through the Mid-Atlantic you travel.
FRIDAY
This will be our last 90° day for the month of August, as the heat backs off over the weekend but the humidity lingers. Expect a partly sunny, hot, and humid Friday with highs again around 90 degrees, much like every day this week.
Afternoon thunderstorm chances will be a bit higher on Friday compared to Thursday, but any activity should still only be scattered and not everyone will get wet. A few gusty storms are possible, with strong winds and heavy rain the main concerns from any stronger storms that do manage to develop.
Shower and storm chances will continue into part of Friday night.
SATURDAY
It will still be sticky on Saturday, but it will also be noticeably cooler with highs only in the upper 70s thanks to mostly cloudy skies, and a good chance of some areas of rain or a few thunderstorms.
While not a washout, there is a better chance for more of us to get wet, and some heavier rain may focus on areas south of the Lehigh Valley. So southern Pennsylvania, the Delaware Valley, and South Jersey are more favored for some steadier rain, but showers and storms are possible anywhere at any time on Saturday.
SUNDAY
Here's our better chance of a drier weekend day, with still plenty of clouds but with some sunshine trying to break through during the day.
A shower or storm can't be ruled out and it will still be humid, but rain chances are notably lower than on Saturday. Highs inch up to the more seasonable low 80s, presuming some sun breaks out.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
An unsettled pattern may persist into Monday and Tuesday next week, as temperatures inch back up into the mid 80s, and the humidity lingers and provides fuel for that persistent daily chance for some showers and storms.
Expect clouds, some sunshine, and that shower and storm chance Monday and Tuesday, possibly Wednesday too.
Our midweek will be determined in part by where the leftover rains of what will likely be Hurricane Ida in the Gulf this weekend decides to go. There's a chance that tropical moisture lifts this far north and we deal with heavy rain once again, but there's also a chance high pressure from Canada can push some drier and comfier air our way and keep Ida's remnants to our south. Here's hoping for the latter.
Regardless, September begins later next week with highs in the 70s, a sign of the times.