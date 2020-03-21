After a taste of June on Friday, a cold front moved through late in the day sweeping the warmth out to sea. Mother Nature then provided us with a return to reality Saturday as Canadian high pressure moved into the Great Lakes bringing us northerly winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour and more seasonable temperatures. Highs Saturday only topped out either side of 50 degrees, a good 20 to 30 degrees colder compared to Friday. Fortunately, the day was filled with plenty of sunshine. We're in store for a mainly clear, but very cold, night tonight followed by another sunny, but rather cool, Sunday. Then, by later Sunday night and Monday, a late-season coastal low will deliver a chilly rain and even some spring snow to start next week. It's one and done though as a pair of systems bring just rain for Wednesday and then again on Friday. Also, like a little weather déjà vu, Friday will come in as the warmest day of the week with highs back in the low 60s.
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
High pressure over the Great Lakes will continue building eastward into northern New England as we move through the next 24 hours keeping our weather calm and dry. Winds will gradually diminish tonight, and with very dry air in place along with mostly clear skies, lows should be able to drop back into the mid and upper 20s. We can anticipate another very sunny day Sunday with just a few mid and high clouds mixed in on occasion. Afternoon highs may be a touch cooler compared to Saturday in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, but with less of a breeze compared to Saturday, it will probably feel a bit warmer.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
After a sunny and cool weekend, things take a turn for the unsettled again early next week as our next storm develops and heads our way for late Sunday night into most of Monday. An area of high pressure responsible for a dry, sunny weekend will slide off the east coast of Canada at this point, while low pressure develops along the Mid-Atlantic coast. It's late in the season, a season that brought hardly any snow, but it can still snow late in March. Of course, things have to come together just right this time of year for widespread accumulating snow. That being said, some snow will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning for most of the area before changing to rain from south to north by midday Monday. Further north across northern Schuylkill County, Luzerne County, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey, snow may not change to rain until mid to late afternoon Monday. For northern Schuylkill County, Luzerne County, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey, accumulations of 2"-4" seems to be the most likely outcome at this time with the highest ridge-tops seeing the most amount of snow. A coating to 2" of snow is possible farther south through the Interstate 78 corridor including the Lehigh Valley, Berks, and most of North Jersey and all the way down to the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76/I-276). For the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, precipitation should be mainly rain from start to finish and hence no accumulation is expected here. Because temperatures will only be hovering close to 32 degrees Sunday night, and then will rise several degrees above freezing during the day Monday, any accumulation should be mainly on non-paved surfaces with the exception of the highest ridge-tops to the north where things will be a bit colder.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Temperatures return to seasonable levels by the middle of next week, with Tuesday providing a lull in between storms and a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Another low pressure system zipping along in a fast flow provides another round of wet weather Wednesday, but this time without the snow. It's just periods of rain Wednesday, and plenty of clouds, with highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A pair of 60-degree weather days return to round out the work week, though one day is drier and brighter than the other. Just like last week, the wetter and cloudier day is Friday with some showers possible at any time. A bit of a breeze is also expected to kick up on Friday.