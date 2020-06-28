Heat, humidity, and storms made a comeback Saturday as a warm front lifted across the Northeast. Now, we're waiting on the cold front... It slices into that warm and sticky air Sunday afternoon with some hit or miss thunderstorms inevitably firing up before fizzling out Sunday night. Behind that boundary, a little relief from the humidity Monday, though the heat is here to stay as highs climb into the upper 80s once again. Then, yet another cut-off low, the third one this summer, brings unsettled weather back Tuesday through Thursday before some drama-free weather returns to round out the week Friday.
SUNDAY
A cold front will slowly slide south through the area during the day Sunday before eventually settling to our south Sunday night. This means a shower or thunderstorm will again be possible, mainly during the afternoon, with lowering humidity levels behind the boundary later at night. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted under a ‘marginal’ risk for severe weather Sunday which is a lower threat compared to Saturday. Basically it means, an isolated storm may go severe with damaging wind gusts, but that should very much be the exception and not the rule. Sunday will be another very warm and humid day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. There should also be more sunshine compared to Saturday.
MONDAY
While we lose the humidity to start the new week Monday, we won't lose the heat. Plenty of sunshine will be met by mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, several degrees above normal for the next to last day of June. At night, it's starry with the half-moon setting in the west through 2 a.m. Low temperatures will land in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
The third cut-off low in two months looks to set up shop, this time forming up over New England before meandering across the Northeast for most of the week. It's main impact is to keep the worst heat and humidity back off to our west for most of the week. But with it fairly close by and possibly sliding back a bit in our direction, shower and thunderstorm chances will be a fixture in the forecast. Shower and thunderstorm chances look to peak Wednesday, but can't be ruled out Tuesday or Thursday afternoons either. Highs will still be seasonably warm in the 80s with dew points in the lower half of the 60s keeping humidity levels tolerable.
FRIDAY
After a string of unsettled days, dry conditions look to return to round out the week Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs nearing 90 degrees. Yes it will be a hot one, but dew points at this time look to remain fairly tolerable in the low 60s.