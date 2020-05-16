It felt more like June 15th than May 15th Friday as highs hit the middle 80s, for the first time in 7 months. And while it won't be quite as warm to start the weekend Saturday, temperatures will still come close to 80 degrees as skies brighten behind a departing front. We may have to wait another week or so to see both 80 degrees and sunshine together again, as a couple of systems collide to bring a stretch of unsettled weather during the traditional work week. An easterly breeze off the ocean will cool temperatures back to 60-something-degrees Monday through Wednesday with rain at times. This rain looks a bit more showery by week's end as temperatures come up a bit, but still, clouds will win out over sunshine. All the more reason to soak up whatever Vitamin D you get this weekend!
SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
We'll sneak in a fairly nice and dry day on Saturday as a cold front settles to the south and high pressure noses in from Canada. Lingering morning clouds will give way to bluer skies as the day goes on, and as temperatures climb through the 70s to near or just above 80 degrees. It's the warmer and the brighter of the two weekend days, and quite a difference from a week ago when cold, gusty winds carried snow squalls through the area. No bundling up this Saturday around, even at night. A sweater will probably suffice to see the International Space Station glide across the sky at 9:39 from the southwest to the northeast for a total of 6 minutes. Some patchy clouds will develop afterward as temperatures fall into the comfortable cool lower 50s.
SUNDAY
A warm front is approaching on Sunday, perhaps leading to a shower or sprinkle, but most of the day looks dry and seasonable with increasing clouds. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s as winds adopt a more easterly component, and fall through the middle 50s at night.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
As one low associated with Sunday's warm front tracks eastward through the Great Lakes, another low...perhaps with tropical traits...tracks northward along the East Coast, eventually preventing one another from making much progress at all during the week. It's a weather traffic jam of sorts made worse by a big bubble of high pressure also building over New England, allowing moisture to meander through at least the middle part of the week. The meandering moisture will bring several days of rain, steadiest on Tuesday, which becomes more showery by week's end. It's otherwise rather cloudy with an onshore flow playing a role in cooler temperatures struggling in the lower and middle 60s.
LATER IN THE WEEK
The weather pattern is still unsettled later in the week with showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms, possible Thursday and Friday. Highs may inch up a bit into the lower to middle 70s, seasonable for late May, and better than the 60s earlier in the week. Hopefully the pattern will break for brighter weather by the weekend as temperatures return to 80 degrees.
