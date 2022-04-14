From chilly highs in the 40s and some snowflakes on Sunday to near 80-degree warmth and some warm sunshine Wednesday, those wild temperature swings from March carried over into April.
And while another sharp swing downward is on the way starting Easter Sunday and continuing into next week, we'll sneak in one more warm day on Thursday (80) followed by a pair of 60-something-degree days Friday and Saturday.
Then it's likely a sea of 50s most of next week, with several chances for some steadier rain as well.
In the short term, a pair of cold fronts Thursday afternoon and again Saturday afternoon will bring a few showers, and perhaps a Thursday thunderstorm too given the lingering warmth.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be our last very warm day in this pattern, with partly sunny skies and a brisk but warm southwest breeze around 10-20 mph sending highs to around 80 degrees once again.
As a cold front approaches later in the day, a few afternoon showers and a thunderstorm will result, and there is the slight risk of a strong and gusty thunderstorm or two.
Most of the day is dry, but keep an eye to that western sky for some afternoon storm activity, with any storms feeding off the warmth capable of strong winds and hail.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, it's a return to seasonable temperatures for mid-April, with still mild and pleasant highs in the mid 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a noticeable westerly breeze ushering in the somewhat cooler air.
Another cold front on Saturday will deliver more clouds and some primarily afternoon showers to start the holiday weekend with highs still on the plus side of 60 degrees for one more day, then another bigger step down in temperatures will follow for early next week.
EASTER SUNDAY
Behind front #2, our Easter expectations are for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but a cooler day as well with highs back in the low 50s, a good 10 degrees cooler than our average mid-April high in the low 60s. There will also be a cool northwest breeze around 10-15mph that will make it feel a bit cooler than it already is.
At least right now, the day does look to be mostly dry despite the cool down, which should continue into the following week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It looks to be an unsettled start to next week, with thickening clouds on Monday with some rain arriving later in the day and overnight, and then a cool, wet, raw Tuesday with periods of rain continuing for a while. Highs will remain cooler than average and back in the lower 50s, a far cry from where we are now.
Stray shower/t-storm early S/E; clearing and turning chillier. Low: 44