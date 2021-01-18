We are once again looking at a rather quiet and mostly dry week of weather ahead as no big winter storms look to impact the area anytime soon. We are tracking a few weak disturbances moving through, one today, one Wednesday morning, and one Thursday, and these features may touch off a flurry/sprinkle or rain/snow shower on occasion. For the most part however, much of the week will stay dry with intervals of clouds and sun and temperatures not too mild but also not too cold either.
Wednesday likely will be the coldest day this week. One minor detail that we will have to deal with will be the winds which will add a little extra chill to the air. Basically every day this week, we can expect winds gusting up to or maybe even a little more than 20 miles-per-hour, especially Wednesday which in addition to being the coldest day will probably also be the windiest day as well.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
A weak cold front will move by to our north today while a weak piece of upper level energy will also swing through. The combination of these features may touch off a flurry or snow shower as well as a sprinkle or shower, but many will likely stay dry for the entire day.
With the two mentioned features tracking through, it will bring some cloudier intervals, but these should also be followed by sunnier intervals as well.
Look for highs to reach the lower 40s, but with winds occasionally gusting up to around 20 miles-per-hour, it will feel more like it’s in the 30s.
TONIGHT
A flurry may linger early this evening across the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey, but otherwise it will be a dry night across the board as skies gradually clear thanks to our aforementioned front and upper level energy moving out to sea. Winds will lighten up just a tad, and lows should drop down into the mid 20s.
TUESDAY
Breezes will continue to blow Tuesday, perhaps gusting up to 20 miles-per-hour, but otherwise, there really isn’t anything moving across the region for the day. This means we should see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Once again with the breeze factored in, it will feel like it’s several degrees into the 30s.
WEDNESDAY
A cold front and upper level trough will move through Wednesday morning bringing a chance for a few flurries or a snow shower, although once again, many will probably stay dry. Other than this slight chance for a few flakes, we can expect a partly sunny day with a reinforcing shot of cold air building in with the aforementioned cold front.
Highs will drop back into the mid 30s, and breezes may gust up to 25 miles-per-hour or so making for wind chill values below freezing for much of the day.
THURSDAY
If you were following the forecast last week, for several days, it appeared we might have a stronger storm to track for this coming Thursday. Forecast model guidance however has since backed off of this idea, and the trend continues to seem to support a mainly dry day now this Thursday.
Having said that, we still expect a weak cold front to move through, so we won’t entirely rule out the chance for a stray rain or snow shower. Still, much of the region will probably stay dry now from the looks of things.
Skies are still expected to turn out mostly cloudy though, and with highs in the upper 30s combined with winds gusting to around 20 miles-per-hour, it will be somewhat of a chilly day.
FRIDAY
This is another day that doesn’t really look to feature any systems moving across the region, so all we really anticipate will be a mix of sun and clouds with that pesky breeze continuing to blow adding an extra chill to the air. Highs however won’t be too terribly cold for this time of the year topping out around 40 degrees.
