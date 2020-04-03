For the first time since late last week, we enjoyed a day with more sunshine than clouds, with partly to mostly sunny skies the rule throughout the day on Thursday. Granted, the sunshine came with a blustery north to northwest wind that gusted as high as 40 miles-per-hour at times due to a strong ocean storm that's hanging out off the New England coast.
This storm system started throwing more clouds our way last night, and we even saw a few light scattered showers work in to parts of far eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey during the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Last night's lows only dropped into the mid and upper 40s, but with brisk winds continuing overnight, it felt more like it was down into the 30s.
Our offshore storm lingers for one more day, and will continue rotating clouds and a few showers down the coast in our direction throughout Friday.
As our pesky low finally departs by the weekend however, the winds diminish and the first weekend of April should be mostly dry as a result. While we're not expecting Thursday's mostly sunny skies to carry over into the weekend, there should be at least some sun each day, with the only chance of a shower or two later Sunday. Temperatures should gradually warm as well, with highs inching back above 60 degrees later in the weekend into early next week.
TODAY
As our ocean storm remains stuck in traffic offshore, a piece of energy will rotate counter-clockwise around it early today. Because of this, the mostly cloudy skies we grew so accustomed to earlier this week return for an encore today, along with a passing shower or two in spots. Most of the day will be dry, but given the clouds, scattered raindrops, and still brisk winds (this time from the north-northeast) gusting to 30 miles-per-hour, expect a rather gray and windy day with a cool feel as a result.
Afternoon highs are expected to climb close to seasonable levels in the mid 50s, but it will feel like it's in the 40s at times with the wind.
TONIGHT
A shower or two may linger into the evening, but in general our night should be dry as our pesky ocean storm finally starts to move further away out to sea. We'll still see plenty of clouds lingering through the night, but the gusty winds should finally start to diminish as high pressure from our west starts to build in. Overnight lows will remain mild only dropping into the mid 40s.
SATURDAY
High pressure noses down and builds in from eastern Canada over the weekend, allowing for lighter winds and at least some sunshine each day. On Saturday, we'll have a light onshore breeze to start the day, which will likely cause some low clouds to linger for at least some or worst case scenario most of the day. While some sunshine will try to break through, expect more clouds than sun with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY
High pressure will still be in control at the start of the day on Sunday, although a weak cold front to our west will inch in our direction. That front will have little moisture to begin with, and that moisture will likely dry up even more as it slides east in our direction. The result will be a day that starts with sunshine and ends with some increasing clouds, but likely stays mainly dry with just the slight chance of a spotty shower late in the day. That chance continues to diminish each day, so most of us are likely to sneak in a dry weekend. Highs may inch above 60 degrees on Sunday with enough sunshine, plus no more onshore wind helping in that endeavor.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our weak, tough to even discern, front will hang out to our west through Monday, allowing high pressure to give us a partly sunny and milder day with highs climbing well into the 60s as a result to start the week. Then our front will act a little more like a boundary Tuesday and Wednesday as it settles to our south, allowing for a gradual decrease in temperatures and the chance of a few showers each day as disturbances ripple along it. The gradual cool down in temperatures continues later next week as a stronger cold front sweeps through.