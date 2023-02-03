Our first arctic blast since Christmas has arrived with some below-zero wind chills. And while it won't be quite as brutal as our holiday blast of cold air in late December and it will only last half as long (2 days instead of 4), it will be a bitterly cold 48 hours, especially compared with the frequent warmth we were spoiled with over the last six weeks. Our next warm up promptly starts Sunday, and likely lasts through most of next week with widespread 40s and even some 50° highs possible the second half of the week. So Phil may have gotten it right the next few days with the incoming cold, but there isn't much winter beyond that over the next week or two. While there's a temperature roller coaster the next seven days, there are no big storms, and not many little ones either. Our next chance of rain may not arrive until the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
We are now dealing with the coldest weather since Christmas, although it won't quite get as cold as it did during the holiday weekend in late December. Any leftover early morning clouds and maybe some flurries will give way to increasing sunshine through the day, but also decreasing temps. Expect early morning temps between 20-25°, which will fall through the teens during the afternoon, then single digits overnight. Northwest winds around 15-25mph may gust 30-40mph during the day and into the evening, before diminishing overnight as high pressure builds in. The coldest wind chills, which may reach 5-10 below zero area-wide and up to 20 below zero in the Poconos, will be late Friday afternoon through the first half of Friday night.
SATURDAY
It's a cold and sunny day to start the weekend, and while we'll wake up to temperatures between 5-10 degrees, the arctic air will already begin its retreat later in the day. Granted, it's still a cold day, the likes of which we haven't seen since late December, with highs only in the mid 20s. But a southwest breeze around 10-15mph will begin warming things up later in the weekend. In fact, while daytime temps will be in the 20s on Saturday, nighttime temps will also hold steady (if not rise) through the 20s as the milder air starts to make its presence felt.
SUNDAY
This incoming arctic blast won't be quite as cold as our Christmas one, and won't last as long either. In fact, we should be back with highs above 40 degrees starting Sunday, and remain there most of next week. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine, and a dry and sharply milder Sunday overall, with highs in the low 40s, a good 10 to 20 degree improvement from the previous two days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It's another mild week ahead, with highs well into the 40s most of the week, and an occasional flirtation with 50° possible as well. There are no big storms in sight, and given the temperatures, no snow in sight either. Monday looks mostly sunny, mild, and dry with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures inch up closer to 50 degrees mid-week, but there could be a few rain showers with a few weak frontal passages, late Tuesday and again late Thursday the mostly likely timing for any raindrops right now.
TRACK THE WEATHER: