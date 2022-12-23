Here comes the bitter cold and biting winds, right on schedule.
An arctic front swept through the area late this morning, with heavy rain and mild temperatures out ahead of it being swept away. In its place, temperatures are steadily and in some cases rapidly falling, the rain has changed to and will end as a period of snow that may coat the ground, and wind chills will steadily drop, ending up below zero by evening.
Wind chill advisories are in effect through Saturday, with wind chills as cold as 10 to 25 below zero overnight into Saturday morning. With double digit below zero wind chills, frostbite can occur within about 30 minutes with prolonged cold exposure.
Blustery west-southwest winds will occasionally gust to 40-50 miles-per-hour, and scattered power outages will continue to be possible.
Watch for any wet, untreated surfaces to possibly become icy, as temperatures fall below freezing and continue to steadily drop all afternoon, into the teens by evening and single digits overnight. But be sure to dress for those below zero wind chills, which will be with us through much of the weekend.
The arctic air will set up a Top 5 coldest Christmas Eve/Day on record, but it will be dry with partly sunny skies throughout the weekend.
Use caution on roads this afternoon and evening, as roads may look wet but could very quickly turn icy, especially if left untreated.