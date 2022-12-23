NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, a strong cold front moving west to east across the area this morning will bring rain showers changing to a quick burst of snow with rapidly dropping temperatures. Snow accumulation will be limited to a half inch up to an inch and a half but it will fall in a brief period leading to a quick drop in visibility and icy conditions. West winds will also gust up to 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact portions of the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be brief but icy conditions may linger through at least this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&