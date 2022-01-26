High pressure will supply mostly dry conditions at least through Thursday with cold Arctic lingering. Afternoon highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 20s with nights in the teens and single digits. Long range guidance continues to point towards an area of low pressure developing off the coast, Friday into Saturday, potentially bringing our next chance for accumulating snow. It's still a few days off though, so details will be fine-tuned in the days leading up to then. We'll keep watching it and encourage folks to keep paying attention to the forecast, too.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Our next surge of arctic air will be in place Wednesday and last into Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cold highs. Expect low and middle 20s for highs and single digits for lows, with wind chills near zero at times either side of sunrise. The cold eases a bit on Friday with highs expected to climb back to around or just above freezing.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
A front will approach the region which could spark some snow showers into the afternoon Friday. Meanwhile an area of low pressure will be developing off the southeast coast. For Friday night and Saturday, we'll continue to keep our eyes on the coastal storm which model guidance has been hinting at for the last few days. Latest trends have shifted slightly west bringing in the potential for some accumulating snow and gusty winds during that time. The big question for just how much snow we'll see will be the exact track which is still uncertain. We have some time to watch that potential for accumulating snow but either way, Saturday and Sunday will also be rather cold again with highs dropping back into the 20s.
INTO NEXT WEEK
The cold is certainly king overall in the forecast as we count down the final days of January. Afternoon high temperatures Monday will be near freezing with nighttime lows in the teens. Now, as we turn the calendar to February, temperatures will also turn up. We'll be near seasonable Tuesday then grow through the 40s by the end of the week. Also, most of next week looks to remain fairly dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: