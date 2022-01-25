High pressure will supply mostly dry conditions at least through Thursday, however Arctic air filter in again by Wednesday. Afternoon highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 20s with nights in the teens and single digits. Long range guidance continues to point towards an area of low pressure developing off the coast, Friday into Saturday, potentially bringing our next chance for accumulating snow. It's still a few days off though and much can change, so we'll keep watching it and encourage folks to keep paying attention to the forecast.
TUESDAY NIGHT
With high pressure overhead and mainly clear skies tonight, temperatures will plummet. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and with northwest winds operating around 10-20mph it will feel like it's at or below zero.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Our next surge of arctic air will be in place Wednesday and last into Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cold highs. Expect low and middle 20s for highs and single digits for lows, with wind chills near zero at times either side of sunrise. The cold eases a bit on Friday with highs expected to climb back to around or just above freezing.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
A front will approach the region which could spark some snow showers into the afternoon Friday. Meanwhile an area of low pressure will be developing off the southeast coast. For Friday night and Saturday, we'll continue to keep our eyes on the coastal storm which model guidance has been hinting at for the last few days. Latest trends have shifted slightly west bringing in the potential for some snow and gusty winds. As we often know, at this stage of the game, models will continue to flip and flop. We have a few days to watch that potential for accumulating snow. Saturday will be rather cold again with highs dropping back into the 20s. Sunday may be a little warmer, but only around or just above freezing for the highs. The cold is certainly king overall in the forecast as we count down the final days of January.
