While we didn’t see much in the way of sunshine Wednesday, it was certainly a drier day than Tuesday and the nuisance wintry mix we had to contend with. And Wednesday was also not nearly as cold or windy as what’s coming the rest of the week…a significant shot of arctic cold that will bring the coldest temperatures and wind chills we’ve seen so far this year. That includes back-to-back days with highs stuck in the 20s, a first for this winter, winds gusting up to 40mph the next few days, lows deep down in the teens, and wind chills near zero at times overnight.
While it will be dry with a fair amount of sunshine the rest of the week, the bitter cold and blustery breezes will be the main weather talking points through the start of the weekend. The cold holds strong this weekend with highs struggling to get back to 30 degrees by Sunday, but the winds will relax as will the wind chills.
After tons of sun Saturday, clouds increase on Sunday ahead of what will likely be a developing coastal storm. While the track and strength of this storm will determine what type of weather we see, there is an increasing chance of snow and wind in the forecast from Sunday night through Monday and perhaps even into Tuesday as well.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
A strong ocean storm will develop well off the Mid-Atlantic coast today, too far away to provide any snow for us. All that system is doing is providing us with a bit of a cloudy start to our Thursday.
Later this morning however into the afternoon, as the ocean storm moves further away out to sea, our skies should give way to increasing sunshine. At the same time though, a blast of arctic air will be moving in on a northwesterly wind flow. While the core of the cold will settle into New England, we’ll certainly feel the chill as well, with some gusty breezes today and Friday, with the cold lingering into Saturday as well but with lighter winds.
Expect highs to only be in the lower 30s today, but with wind chills down into the teens as winds gust to 40mph. And for the first time this winter, we may have back-to-back days with highs stuck in the 20s Friday and Saturday, with colder wind chills all the while.
Overnight lows will drop deep into the teens each night. Weather-wise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies, but ineffective sunshine as the arctic air settles in.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The cold will ease a bit late in the weekend and early next week as highs get back up to near freezing, as our next window for some wintry weather heads our way. At first glance, the set up looks favorable with a cold high pressure to our north over Canada and a storm passing by to our south and possibly reorganizing off the coast. But we’ve learned this winter that things have to come together just perfectly for a bigger storm, as the pieces can always stay separate and miss us if the timing is off.
At least there’s something to watch in the long term, but whether or not it pans out remains to be seen. Right now, forecast guidance suggests increasing confidence that we will have a storm off the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast and that means an increasing chance for snow and gusty winds anytime from late Sunday all the way through at least Tuesday morning.
Uncertainty remains however with the track of the storm and just how close to the coast it will come and this will have huge implications on just what we see and exactly how much. We are still at least a couple days away from being able to hash out those details with more confidence so just keep monitoring the forecast closely in the coming days.
TRACK THE WEATHER: