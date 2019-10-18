TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with areas of frost. Low: 34
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and seasonable. High: 62
SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 41
FROST ADVISORY FOR LATER TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST AREAS EXCEPT THE DELAWARE VALLEY AND THE POCONOS
FREEZE WARNING FOR LATER TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING FOR SUSSEX COUNTY
As promised, our Friday brought an increase in sunshine and a decrease in the winds, trends that will continue into the start of the weekend. Now today was still quite breezy, but instead of the 40 to 50 mile-per-hour gusts that made for a blustery Thursday, today’s gusts were in the more manageable 25 to 30 mile-per-hour range, although a bit higher in parts of the Poconos. As those winds diminish overnight and skies trend mainly clear, expect the coldest night of the fall so far for many with the most widespread frost of the season as well. The weekend will begin with plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but take a turn for the cloudier, cooler, and perhaps a little wetter for some by Sunday.
High pressure builds in tonight and those winds finally subside, and that means things will turn frosty later tonight into early Saturday morning with some widespread mid 30s. Frost advisories are flying for most areas with the exception of the Interstate 95 corridor where it won’t get as cold and in the Poconos where the growing season has already ended with cold temperatures earlier this fall. After waking up to frost on the pumpkin early Saturday morning, plenty of sunshine will erase any signs of that early morning frost. This will be the better and brighter of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable highs in the low 60s. As a bonus, the winds will remain light so it will be a less brisk and more comfortable and pleasant day overall.
Come Sunday, we’ll watch an area of low pressure quickly scoot out to sea well to our south and east, the leftovers of what will be a short-lived tropical system now in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Nestor formed early this afternoon and will make landfall in the Florida panhandle early Saturday morning. Some fringe clouds from Nestor will fill our skies Saturday night into part or most of Sunday, with the best chances for rain most likely in areas along and south/east of the Interstate 95 corridor and even more so towards the shore. Farther north and west towards Interstate 78 and north into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, it should remain drier with at most a few light rain showers the first half of the day, and some limited sunshine perhaps arriving from the northwest later in the day. It will be a cooler day due to the extra clouds and showers, with highs probably stuck in the upper 50s.
Of course, abundant sunshine returns for the start of the work and school week, as Monday gets the nod as the “pick day” of the forecast with sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees. Our next cold front will arrive from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night and bring our next chance of rain, which at this point looks mostly light.
Have a good night and a great weekend!