Another shot of arctic air arrives Tuesday night, but all eyes are looking past the mid-week cold towards an increasingly likely strong coastal storm later this week.
There's still plenty of uncertainty in the track of the storm, as to how close to the Mid-Atlantic coast the storm will track. The closer to the coast it is, the more snow our area has the chance of seeing.
Meanwhile, a farther offshore track means lighter snows.
This storm may save its worst snow and wind for New England, where blizzard conditions are possible by Saturday.
For our area, light snow is expected to develop on Friday, out ahead of our coastal storm. Steadier snow from that storm will arrive Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday but are again dependent on the track of that storm.
Computer guidance varies greatly as to how much snow we could see from this storm, ranging from a few inches to significantly more. Right now, the heaviest snow and highest totals are expected the farther east you travel. Based on that, New Jersey will be snowier than Pennsylvania, although both states will be impacted.
The forecast picture should hopefully be clearer by Wednesday afternoon and evening.