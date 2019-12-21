RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
The region has been under the grip of an arctic air mass the last few days and Saturday was no exception to the rule as highs only reached the low to mid 30s. We did experience a bit more cloud cover for the day...generally mid and high clouds...as a weak upper level system tracked through. Fortunately, the weather was drama free otherwise as we stayed dry with light winds. A gradual warming trend will now begin for the latter part of the weekend and last through the holidays, ironically, all after we flip the astronomical calendar from fall to winter tonight. A very cold start to Sunday morning will be followed by a mild finish to the day, with an even warmer Monday as highs flirt with 50 degrees. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look to be mild and dry too. Temperatures won't cool down until after the holidays with a a rain/snow shower chance returning Friday, but still no significant storm systems in sight.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY (HANUKKAH)
The mid and high clouds that were with us during the day Saturday will exit the region tonight as the weak upper level system that brought the clouds heads out to sea. Skies will turn out mostly clear, and with light winds, it will be another good setup for lows to dip into the upper teens to around 20 degrees one final night. It will fittingly feel like winter as the season officially arrives at 11:19 with the winter solstice. There’s not much wintry about the forecast thereafter however. High pressure will remain in control for Sunday centering itself to our south and offshore. The position of the high will lead to a return of a more southwesterly wind component which will aid in a milder afternoon. Sunday's highs will climb back into the mid 40s.
MONDAY
High pressure remains in control for Monday keeping our weather dry and sunny. Compared to Sunday, a little more in the way of some high clouds may filter in thanks to an area of low pressure tracking well to our south across the Southeast US and eventually offshore. These clouds will likely be more noticeable the further south one goes towards the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and the Delmarva. Highs Monday are expected to approach 50 degrees.
TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) AND WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
A dry cold front is expected to drop in from the north on Tuesday, possibly increasing the clouds a tad more in some areas. Skies are still expected to turn out mostly sunny overall, but with the cold frontal passage, we will get a little cooler compared to Monday. Regardless, we still expect highs to reach the mid to upper 40s, which you can still call mild for this time of the year considering normal highs should be in the mid to upper 30s. Remnants of the dry cold front that moves through on Christmas Eve will linger into Wednesday keeping some clouds around mixed with sunshine. It will still be another dry day though with highs staying mild in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY (KWANZA) AND FRIDAY
High pressure building into eastern Canada will establish a northeasterly wind Thursday dropping highs back into the low 40s. It should be yet another quiet and dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. We finally see a return to a chance for some precipitation on Friday, but certainly nothing significant. A weak storm system moving in from our west may spark a rain or snow shower, but whatever the precipitation type ends up being, it certainly doesn't look like it will amount to much. Highs will stay in the low 40s for Friday.