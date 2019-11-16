TODAY: Brisk and colder again despite plenty of sunshine. High: 42
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 22
SUNDAY: Turning out mostly cloudy, brisk and quite chilly. High: 41 Low: 34
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a warm start and a very cold middle, the work and school week ended somewhere in between on our Friday. Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs into the lower 50s made for a seasonably cool day, although many would argue that it felt quite mild compared to our recent cold. Yes, everything is relative in the world of weather. Hopefully, you got a chance to soak up the milder sunshine, as it was a one-and-done opportunity.
Both weekend days will be rather cold for this time of year but both days will also remain dry. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days with plenty of sunshine, but we’re back to that ineffective sunshine that has little luck warming us up much. Despite the ample sun, highs will only top out in the lower 40s. If it’s any consolation, the core of this cold blast will remain to our north over northern New England and eastern Canada. Nevertheless, temperatures will remain around 10 to 15 degrees colder than average for mid-November, with winds keeping wind chills in the 30s for most of the day on Saturday.
Sunday may start with a little sunshine but clouds will gradually increase and thicken, with areas south and east of Interstate 95 likely cloudy for much of the day. On the weather map, we’ll have our cold Canadian high pressure to our north over eastern Canada. At the same time, a fairly strong ocean storm will be lurking well off the Mid-Atlantic coast east of the Virginias and Carolinas. The difference in pressure between those two features will mean some continued breezy weather into Sunday, with areas closer to the coast quite windy where tidal flooding, rough surf, and beach erosion will all be problematic. While most of our Sunday away from the shore is dry but still chilly and brisk with highs inching up a degree or two into the lower 40s, some rain can’t be ruled out later Sunday night into Monday.
Our best chance for a little rain likely arrives on Monday, and while it’s mostly rain, there could be a little freezing rain in the normally colder spots in the higher elevations if there’s enough cold air meeting up with enough moisture. Most of the rain from our coastal storm will remain well off the coast, but some fringe showers may impact us with a little help from another weak disturbance arriving from the west. A little sunshine should mix into the forecast through the middle of the week with temperatures slowly climbing back to near 50 degrees, closer to normal for this time of year. Another shot of colder air may follow by next weekend.