We dried out as Christmas Day progressed, but it certainly remained breezy as colder air came blasting back in across the region. Temperatures dropped back into the 30s during the afternoon, and we even saw a couple flurries or a snow shower in spots. The colder air and breezes will last into the weekend, but high pressure also looks to return leading to dry and sunny weather. By Monday, we’re right back to slightly above normal temperatures in the 40s as an area of low pressure approaches from our west bringing a chance for some rain and snow showers. Behind that system, a reinforcing shot of cold air will build in for Tuesday dropping highs back to around freezing. High pressure however will also build in for Tuesday leading to a return to dry conditions and sunny skies. That high pressure system will remain in control through Wednesday moving offshore and returning our winds to a more southerly direction. Skies will remain rather sunny along with no rain or snow, and we’ll see afternoon highs Wednesday get back closer to seasonable levels in the upper 30s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure building in to our south will help lead to a little bit more clearing sky later on tonight. Initially for a while however, skies will remain rather cloudy as some vigorous upper level energy continues to move in behind our departing storm system offshore. This piece of upper level energy may also spark a flurry or snow shower, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, mainly early on tonight. Lows are expected to drop all the way down into the lower 20s, and with a brisk west wind factored in, wind chills will drop all the way down to around 10 degrees by sunrise on Saturday.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
High pressure will return for the weekend leading to a return of mostly sunny skies and slightly lighter winds. The air mass in place however will remain rather cold, certainly Saturday, and there should still be enough of a breeze Saturday as well to add a little extra chill to the air. Look for Saturday’s highs to only climb to around 30 degrees. On Sunday, those winds should really ease up, and afternoon highs will climb back closer to seasonable levels in the upper 30s.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will move offshore for Monday while an area of low pressure tracks through the St. Lawrence River Valley dragging a cold front in our direction. Ahead of this front, our winds turn southerly again, although this time, the air mass isn’t expected to get anywhere near as mild as Christmas Eve. Rather, we expect highs to get back into at least the low 40s. The approaching front and low pressure system will also bring considerable amounts of clouds with a chance for a rain or snow shower. At this point, this storm system looks rather weak and little or no accumulation is expected.
TUESDAY
Canadian high pressure will build in for Tuesday bringing back a fair amount of sunshine and dry weather to the region. The squeeze play between that high and our departing storm system offshore will lead to rather gusty winds, and this northwesterly flow will also aid in driving back in colder air. Look for highs to drop back to around 32 degrees, but it will feel more like it’s well down into the 20s factoring in the breeze.
WEDNESDAY
Our high pressure system will make its way offshore leading to a change in our wind direction more out of the south. While the morning will start cold in the upper teens, expect the afternoon to be more seasonable with highs getting back into the upper 30s. Winds will also lighten up compared to Tuesday. Look for plenty of sunshine to start the day followed by some increasing high clouds as we get into the afternoon.
TRACK THE WEATHER: