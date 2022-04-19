Well it doesn't get more wet, windy, and in a few cases, white, at least in mid-April, as it was over the last 24 hours. 1 to 2 inches of rain fell for many, and it was a windswept heavy rain with 40+ mph gusts accompanying the downpours. And in the higher elevations of the Poconos, 2 to 4 inches of wet snow fell. Some gusty winds, unseasonably chilly temperatures, and rain and snow showers remained on Tuesday as the Nor'easter responsible for the nasty spring weather pulled away. So there's nowhere to go but up from here, and we will over the rest of the week. Some lingering chill will mean mid 30s overnight, with a lingering brisk breeze leading to below freezing wind chills. But abundant sunshine should be welcomed back on Wednesday, with less chilly highs in the upper 50s. Granted, that's still a little cool for this time of year. We'll step back up into the more seasonable low to mid 60s on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and just the slight chance of a passing shower. Friday gets the nod as the pick day of the week with sunny skies and 70-degree temperatures and Sunday should be similar, with a brief and modest hiccup in between on Saturday with more clouds, some sun, and cooler but seasonable low 60s to start the weekend.
TONIGHT
Some lingering cloud and a spotty rain or snow shower is possible through this evening, then skies will clear overnight as lows drop into the chilly mid 30s. Brisk breezes will diminish a bit overnight but remain up around 10-15mph as skies become mostly clear, with wind chills dropping below freezing.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Wednesday and Friday look to be a pair of partly to mostly sunny spring days, with Wednesday still a bit brisk and cool for this time of year, but better than the last few days, with highs in the upper 50s. Friday we'll surge back up to around 70 degrees. In between on Thursday, there will be some cloudier periods and maybe a passing shower or two, but much of the time looks dry with seasonable highs in the low to mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND
Some question marks remain surrounding the weekend. An area of high pressure to our north will try to push offshore from New England and build southward while a frontal boundary gets hung up somewhere near or south and west of the region. Forecast guidance has big differences on the strength of the high to the north as well as its exact positioning. This in turn will be a key player in what exactly happens to our front to the south and west. At this point we’ll go with mainly dry conditions and high temperatures in the low and mid 60s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, some sun, and perhaps a stray shower. Then Sunday we think things get a bit warmer to around or just above 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. But much of this part of the forecast is still very much up in the air at this point. It’s always tough this time of the year to forecast back door frontal positions way out in the extended, and this can often mean drastic changes to temperature forecasts as you progress closer to the days. Stay tuned!
