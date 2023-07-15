TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and sticky with a few showers or a heavy thunderstorm especially later overnight . Low: 73
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and t-storms. Storms can have heavy downpours. High: 82
TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers and storms ending early, otherwise partly cloudy and humid. Low: 64
The Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday indicates the potential of flooding due to heavy rainfall. The weather pattern for the next week will be mostly humid and stormy, with occasional periods of dryness. A frontal system approaching Pennsylvania will interact with very moist air near the surface and trigger showers and thunderstorms from Sunday morning until Sunday evening. These storms can produce intense rainfalls that can overwhelm the drainage systems and cause flooding in urban areas, creeks, streams, and other vulnerable locations. It is important to be alert and prepared for potential flooding hazards, especially at night when visibility is low. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads where the depth is unknown. Remember: "Turn around, don't drown!". Monday will bring a hot and dry day with slightly lower humidity levels, but Tuesday will be more unsettled. Wednesday is expected to be the driest day of the week, before the humidity and thunderstorm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday. The temperatures will remain in the mid 80s for the highs and in the mid 60s for the lows throughout the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Monday will likely be dry and free of thunderstorms, resulting in more sunshine and possibly the highest temperature of the week near 90 degrees. The sky will be mostly clear and the day will be hot, but the front will bring a slight drop in the dewpoints, making it slightly more comfortable than recent days. A cold front will bring a higher chance of showers and storms in the afternoon on Tuesday, with seasonal highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday will see a return to lower humidity levels and mostly sunny conditions, before afternoon humidity, showers, and storms return for Thurday and Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: