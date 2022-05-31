EASTON, Pa. - If you don't like the heat, it might not be your day.
Memorial Day was the unofficial start to summer, and boy, does it feel like it. The holiday brought the heat, and it's sticking around a bit longer, with record-challenging highs on Tuesday.
Manager James Hansen of the Bayou in Easton says hot weather means hot business.
"It's a tremendous boost for our business and opens up a whole lot of seats that are appealing to everybody," he said. "It's so much more active during the summer than it is all winter. It's especially, here on the circle, it's all about the foot traffic."
And for a Tuesday afternoon, there was plenty of action.
Just keep in mind if you're planning to spend some time in the sun, consider wearing light-colored clothing, find shade if possible, grab the sunscreen and either pack the water, or get in it.
Forecasts also say that people with breathing problems are recommended to stay inside. There's an air quality alert Tuesday to the south and east.
The good news is we'll see a bit of relief Wednesday as temperatures aren't expected to be quite as hot.