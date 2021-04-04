Happy Easter to you and yours! As we go through the remainder of the holiday weekend, our warming trend will continue, with 60-degree high temperatures more common for Easter Sunday. The forecast looks to remain mostly dry as well, likely right through the first half of next week, with consistent highs in the low to middle 60s from Sunday through Thursday. Rain chances will stay low each day of the upcoming week. The best chance for scattered showers looks to be Friday as the next system rolls through the area.
EASTER SUNDAY
Pending the passage of that weak disturbance overnight tonight, some early morning clouds on Easter Sunday should give way to ample sunshine by the afternoon, and warmer temperatures will likely result. Expect highs back into the low 60s - a great day for any outdoor activities or egg hunts! Enjoy!
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Monday and Tuesday, which look mostly dry at this point and still fairly mild for this time of year with highs in the low 60s. A shower or two is possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a warm front to our west slowly creeps closer to the area. Other than that early shower chance Wednesday, expect a cloudy start to the day courtesy of the warm front to our west. During the afternoon, those clouds should break for a little sunshine. Highs are expected to reach mild levels in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
The weak front to our west from late Tuesday into Wednesday looks like it will fall apart at this point for Thursday allowing a brief bubble of high pressure to return. This should in turn lead to a dry day with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs should also remain quite mild like Wednesday reaching the mid and even a few upper 60s.
FRIDAY
Clouds begin to overspread the area as the next system arrives. Expect a few showers, probably the best chance of the upcoming week. As of now, temperatures will be too warm to support any wintry weather but rather plain rain. It will also likely become breezy and temperatures will knock down to the middle and upper 50s, more seasonable to where we should be for this time of the year.
