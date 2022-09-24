Welcome to fall, which quite literally blew in on some brisk and blustery northwest winds over the last 24 hours, which have ushered in some unseasonably cool air more resembling a late October feel. So, fall is wasting no time making its presence felt, and that will continue to be the case this weekend and through most of next week as cooler than average temperatures look to be the rule most days. Our average high for late September should be in the mid 70s, and we'll be in the 60s for 5 of the next 7 days. The first weekend of fall will start with plenty of sunshine on Saturday, followed by an increase in clouds and a few showers on Sunday to wrap up the weekend. A spotty shower remains possible Monday, otherwise partly sunny, brisk, and cool weather will be the trend most of next week. We'll have to watch the tropics late next week, as the remnants of a Tropical Storm Ian may try to work up the East Coast by week's end. However, as is usually the case with tropical systems, there is much uncertainty at this point.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better weekend day, with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds than Friday, but still cool temperatures for this time of year. We'll start the day in the 40s, and finish in the upper 60s with a lighter west to northwest breeze around 10mph.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend looks mostly cloudy, with at least a few rain showers developing during the day, especially during the afternoon through the overnight hours. Highs will inch up to around 70 degrees despite the clouds, but remain cool for late September. Up to a few tenths of an inch of rain is possible, but no soaking or long lasting rain is currently expected.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
We'll start next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and the chance of a spotty shower either Monday or Tuesday. However, most of each day looks dry, albeit still cool and also rather breezy. Highs will be around 70 degrees, which while cool for this time of year will actually be the least cool days of the week, as a reinforcing shot of chilly air arrives the second half of the week.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Some unseasonably cool air will remain firmly in place through the rest of next week, with highs in the low to mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds through the middle of the week. Lows will remain quite cool for late September as well, mostly in the low 40s. By the end of the week, we'll be watching to our south to see what may become of a tropical system that is likely to enter the Gulf of Mexico early in the week. Depending on its track and intensity, we may have to contend with some leftover remnant rains from this system by next Friday or Saturday. But that's just a possibility at this point, and far from a certainty.
