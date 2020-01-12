Record highs dropped like flies Saturday as temperatures soared into the upper 60s across the northern mid-Atlantic, save the Poconos where highs only hit the upper 50s. That still meant a record for Mount Pocono, though, where 59 degrees beat 1975's high of 57. 68 degrees in Allentown stole the title from 1975, all while Reading shattered an old 1924 record of 63 degrees with a balmy 67. After replacing record high temperatures again dark and early Sunday morning, a departing front leads to gradually falling temperatures throughout the day. Howling winds gusting up to 40 miles-an-hour during the first half of the day diminish thereafter as sunshine returns. A couple of cloudier days follow for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the still mild middle to upper 40s, all before our weather pattern flips back to winter-like for Friday and the weekend.
SUNDAY
A new day, and a few new records, even if they happened before breakfast! 68 degrees in Allentown replaces 2018's high of 65. Mount Pocono's 59 degrees ties the 2018 record. Reading's recording station is down, but we suspect the city came close to 1975's record of 68 degrees since it was 67 degrees around midnight.
After simultaneously replacing record highs and getting drenched dark and early Sunday morning, a departing front leads to gradually falling temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures go from the 60s Sunday morning to the 50s Sunday afternoon and the 40s Sunday evening, all while sunshine returns. This comes after some windswept showers and perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder while you were sleeping Sunday morning. Howling winds gusting on the order of 35 to 45 miles-an-hour then and through midday keep a Wind Advisory in effect for the majority of the area. The second half of the day is a lot less windy and a lot brighter before clouds build back in towards dawn. That's when low temperatures are near freezing.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
A cold front, the same one responsible for windswept rain and rumbles early Sunday, is stalled to the south with waves of low pressure riding along it. This combined with an easterly component to our wind blows in more clouds and perhaps some drizzle or a shower the farther south and east you travel. Highs both days are still milder than normal, in the middle to upper 40s, though these temperatures may wind up cooler if clouds never break.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure briefly builds in for more sunshine during the day as highs bounce back to the lower 50s after starting the day around 40 degrees. Clouds and eventually showers return after dark, mostly after midnight, with temperatures well above freezing.
THURSDAY
An area of low pressure lifting from the Ohio River Valley into the northeast brings plenty of clouds and scattered showers Thursday. Highs in the middle 40s mean most of this is in the form of rain, though a snow shower is possible in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where temperatures are colder. At this point, rainfall totals look to be about 0.25" or less. Winds ramping up and temperatures gradually falling may be the bigger story as air begins to feel a bit more like January.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
After starting the time period sunny and colder Friday with high pressure overhead, a potent storm lifting out of the country's mid-section brings potentially wintry impacts for the weekend. Highs in the middle 30s Friday tumble into the middle 20s at night, seasonably chilly on both accounts. Clouds and perhaps some snow showers arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning before transitioning through several precipitation types during the day. The changeover to rain, and how quickly it happens, depends on how far north the low tracks, thus how much warm air we're able to get into. It's a forecast we'll watch closely and continue to update, so stay tuned!