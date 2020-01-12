Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-012-015-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-121800- /O.CON.KPHI.WI.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-200112T1800Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Carbon- Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 607 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected just after daybreak through mid-morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$