We are still on track to finally get a widespread rain Monday - the best chance for wet weather area-wide in over a month.
Rainfall totals still look to average between a half inch to one inch which will certainly help the increasing drought conditions. It also seems like a good bet that at least a few spots will receive between one and two inches of rain, especially where any thunderstorms occur.
Steadiest and heaviest rain looks most likely Monday afternoon and early Monday evening.
For the rest of the upcoming week, high temperatures should generally run close to seasonable levels in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, with the exception coming Wednesday where an upper-level low pressure moving overhead will lead to cloudier skies and slightly cooler highs in the mid 70s.
Nighttime lows should be comfy cool in the 50s.
There will also be another shot at a few showers again Wednesday with the aforementioned upper level low, but besides that it's mostly dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
A slow moving low pressure system and cold front will finally bring our first bout of some widespread rain in quite some time since late April.
Look for a few hit-or-miss showers to initially overspread the region Monday morning through midday, eventually becoming steadier and heavier later in the afternoon into the evening.
Some thunderstorms are also possible later Monday afternoon into Monday evening when the cold front tracks through. A few storms, especially south of Interstate 78, could contain strong winds and hail.
Forecast model guidance continues to suggest much of the region can expect at least a half inch to one inch of total rainfall, with likely at least a few spots seeing as much as one to two inches with heavier downpours and thunderstorms.
Areas north and west of the heart of the Lehigh Valley may stand the best chance to receive some of those higher totals.
While we could still use quite a bit more rain, what we anticipate Monday is a start at denting a 3-to-5-inch rainfall deficit through much of the area since the first day of May.
Other than the rain and storms for Monday, we can expect a muggy and cloudy day with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and south to southeasterly breezes occasionally gusting over 20 miles-per-hour.
REST OF THE WEEK
Monday's rain departs, leading to a dry and mostly sunny Tuesday, then an upper-level low that hangs behind brings a few more scattered showers on Wednesday.
Tuesday should be rather pleasant with seasonable high temperatures in the upper 70s and low humidity.
Wednesday may turn a tad cooler with highs dropping back to at least the mid 70s due to more cloud cover and some of those showers from the aforementioned upper level low.
More sunshine should return for Thursday allowing high temperatures to warm back up a tad into the upper 70s.
Uncertainty surrounds whether or not a cold front drops through from the northwest between Thursday and Friday but even if it does, it looks to be pretty weak at this time and probably only produces a couple showers at best.
High temperatures should continue to run around seasonable levels on Friday nearing 80 degrees along with continued low humidity.
