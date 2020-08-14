After humid and stormy weather this week, we'll have dry and less humid ahead for the weekend. Today, we transition to the weekend's weather. So, it's still humid, and because of that humidity, a shower will pop up in a spot or two this afternoon and evening. Overall, most of us stay dry all day as an area of high pressure to our north influences our weather. The big area of high pressure keeps us dry for the weekend, and it is the reason we are partly sunny today and tomorrow.
On Sunday, the high is far enough away that clouds come back to take over our skies as an area of low pressure brings rain south of our states. We'll just get clouds instead of rain. After that leaves, we have a pretty dry and comfortable start to the week next week. Enjoy the break from the humidity.
At the end of the workweek, the humidity creeps back up again, so we'll see a few afternoon showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.
TODAY
It's still humid. But, it's not as humid as it was earlier in the week. You'll see partly sunny skies. While most of us stay dry today, a spot or two will see a shower in the afternoon and evening. With highs in the mid 80s, it'll feel pretty warm outside.
TONIGHT
The humidity drops a lot overnight, and we'll see only a few clouds in the sky. You may even see a meteor if you look up because of the meteor shower that peaked on Tuesday. There will be no fog tonight because the humidity drops.
WEEKEND
Enjoy a partly sunny, dry, and less humid Saturday. With highs in the low 80s, which are average for this time of year, it's the perfect day to do something outside. Sunday is still a good day for yardwork because it will feel comfortable outside, but it will be rather cloudy. Just south of PA and NJ, some showers will be passing by, and the clouds spill into our area from that.