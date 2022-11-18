It's been a tale of two Novembers, with November 1-12 being the warmest of times and this week starting the coldest of times, which grow even colder this weekend. While a few snow showers, flurries, or even an isolated squall (mainly north of Interstate 78) are possible this evening, the big story through the weekend will be a late December like chill. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s each weekend day, well below our average high of 53° for mid-November. Factor in a brisk and blustery wind, more notably Sunday, and wind chills will be below freezing all weekend, and as cold as the teens each morning. On the plus side, it will be a mostly sunny Saturday and a partly sunny Sunday, but the sun will certainly be ineffective at warming us up to say the least. The cold and wind begin to ease on Monday, at least a little, before it's a return to more seasonable temperatures for holiday travel Tuesday and Wednesday with continued sunshine and highs around 50 degrees. Thanksgiving looks cooler but largely dry, with Black Friday presenting our next chance for rain and/or snow.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Widespread snow squalls across central Pennsylvania as of mid-afternoon will likely weaken as they come east in our direction for the evening, but one or two could survive the trip. So expect clouds and some flurries or scattered snow showers this evening and maybe an isolated squall, more likely the farther north you travel. Otherwise, it's a partly cloudy, brisk, and cold night with lows in the low to mid 20s.
THIS WEEKEND
The core of this early season cold shot arrives for the upcoming weekend, with a late December-like chill expected. With mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday, the weekend will certainly "look" nice. But it won't feel that way, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s both days, with gusty winds, especially come Sunday, keeping wind chills below freezing during the day, and wind chills into the teens at night. Overnight lows themselves will drop to near 20 degrees. Lake effect snows will be piling up towards the Great Lakes, with maybe a few flakes making it into the far northern tier of Pennsylvania. Most of us likely remain dry, albeit cold and blustery. Winds on Sunday may gust to 35mh and really accentuate the already cold air.
MONDAY
We'll still be in the cold air Monday, but it may begin to ease just ever so slightly. We'll start the day down in the low 20s, and we'll finish the day in the low 40s. It's still chilly, but less brutally cold compared to the weekend. Weather-wise, expect mostly sunny skies with an occasionally brisk breeze still adding a chill.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Right now, it looks great for Thanksgiving holiday travel next Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold will ease, at least for a few days leading up to Thanksgiving, with mostly sunny skies both days. Highs will climb back to around 50 degrees each afternoon. While that's only a return to "seasonable", it will likely feel good compared with where we've been. Travel weather looks great throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
THANKSGIVING DAY
While things cool off come Thanksgiving day, it certainly won't be as cold as the previous weekend. Highs will dip back into the mid 40s, with sunshine likely giving way to increasing clouds. Some rain or wet snow is possible on Black Friday, depending on how a storm does or doesn't take shape off the coast later next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: