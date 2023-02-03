The second arctic blast of the season arrived right on schedule early Friday morning, preceded by some snow showers that coated the ground in spots. Sure enough, gusty winds brought wind chills into the single digits by afternoon, below zero in the Poconos, and actual temperatures held steady in the 20s the first half of the day before dropping into the teens as the cold air became established. This arctic blast won't be quite as strong or as long lasting as the first around Christmas, but it will certainly be the coldest back-to-back days we've seen in six weeks. Winds diminish a bit overnight into Saturday, but below zero wind chills are likely for a while this evening and single digit low temperatures are expected overnight. Saturday will be a sunny and cold day, but the last one for a while as we snap right back to a milder weather pattern starting Sunday. Highs will climb back into the 40s Sunday afternoon and remain there for most of next week, with no big storms, no additional arctic outbreaks, and no snow in the forecast through next Friday. The best chance of rain likely arrives Thursday, but with highs near 50 degrees, it will be all rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will become mostly clear overnight, but get ready for a bitterly cold and brisk Friday night with lows in the single digits, and wind chills in the single digits below zero for many, and as cold as 10 to 20 below in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Winds from the northwest around 15-25mph will be strongest this evening, and diminish a bit towards morning. Be sure to bundle up, limit your outdoor exposure, and bring your pets inside!
SATURDAY
It's a cold and sunny day to start the weekend, and while we'll wake up to temperatures between 5-10 degrees, the arctic air will already begin its retreat later in the day. Granted, it's still a cold day, the likes of which we haven't seen since late December, with highs only in the mid 20s. But a southwest breeze around 10-15mph will begin warming things up later in the weekend. In fact, while daytime temps will be in the 20s on Saturday, nighttime temps will remain there, with an early evening low around 20 degrees then slowly rising temps as the milder air starts to make its presence felt.
SUNDAY
After two days of more typical winter weather, we're back to what this winter has been for us starting Sunday, and that's mild. After a cold start in the mid to upper 20s, expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine to send highs into the mid 40s, a good 20-degree improvement on the previous few days. South to southwest winds around 10-15mph will be to thank, helping to kick the arctic air on out after a short but impactful stay.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
It's another mild week ahead, with highs well into the 40s most of the week, and an occasional flirtation with 50° possible as well. There are no big storms in sight, and given the temperatures, no snow in sight either. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine each day, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We look mostly dry for the first half of the week, with just the small chance of a shower Tuesday night as a weak disturbance passes by to our north.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The pattern looks unsettled late next week and into Super Bowl weekend, with one or two systems providing us with our next chance of rain. The first is on Thursday, with a good chance of some rain or rain showers, and all rain given highs will be near 50 degrees. There may be a lull on Friday, then a second system may provide us with another chance of mainly rain next weekend, although the rain/snow line could theoretically be a little closer to the area.
