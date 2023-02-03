Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

Early morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny; windy and increasingly bitterly cold. Morning highs in the low 20s, then temps tumble into the teens by afternoon, single digits overnight. Wind chills below zero later in the day. .

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy and bitterly cold; a blustery evening then winds diminish a bit overnight. Below zero wind chills, especially early.