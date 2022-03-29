Wow! It doesn't get any colder than Monday in late March! Highs struggled to get above freezing, wind chills were in the single digits and teens, and snow showers and squalls made it feel and look more like mid-winter rather than early spring. Well, there's nowhere to go but up from here, and we will, albeit very slowly over the next few days. The next few days are still certainly chilly for this time of year, with highs only in the low 40s (average high for late March should be in the mid 50s). Tuesday is the nicer of the two with lots of sunshine, despite the continued brisk and chilly but less brutally cold weather. By Wednesday, a warm front heads our way and thankfully helps to bump the cold air out. But as it does so, a little light rain, sleet, or snow is possible before warmer air arrives. Come Thursday, highs will be near 70 degrees, and instead of snow squalls, we could be looking at a summer-like squall line of showers and gusty storms later in the day. Isn't March great? April begins with some quiter but cooler weather over the weekend.
TUESDAY
Expect a mostly sunny and flake-free day on Tuesday, but despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will leave much to be desired for this time of year. Our average high is in the mid 50s, and we'll still only be in the low 40s on Tuesday, with a still brisk northwest breeze gusting to 20-25mph keeping wind chills near or below freezing much of the day. But on the plus side, there won't be any more snow showers or squalls, at least not for Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
A warm front will move through during the day, spelling a mostly cloudy Wednesday across the area. We're still on the colder side of the front, as the warmth won't arrive until early Thursday, so highs will again only be in the low to mid 40s. There won't be much moisture for the front to work with, but it should have enough to provide a few hours of light showers on Wednesday. If the showers arrive early enough, it could be cold enough for a little light mix of snow, sleet, and rain. If the arrival is later in the day once temperatures inch above freezing, it will be some light rain showers. Either way, any precipitation should be light and scattered and not have much of an impact on travel.
THURSDAY
So we'll go from snow squalls and bitter cold on Monday to near 70-degree warmth and maybe some gusty thunderstorms later Thursday, as March goes out like a lion you could say. Expect clouds, a little sun, and a brisk but a warmer southerly wind ushering in a one-day shot of warmth. Some rain is likely, especially later in the day, and a few gusty storms are possible late in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the area in a 'slight' risk for severe storms later Thursday. Enjoy the one day shot of warmth regardless, as cooler temps return for the weekend!
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
April begins with some quieter weather, no foolin'. But it's back to seasonable temps in the mid 50s for Friday into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Brisk winds will continue to make it feel cooler than it is, but at least it won't be the bitter cold we started the week with.
