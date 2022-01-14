While it was rather windy, we snuck in another relatively mild day on Friday, compared with where we're going over the next few days. First comes a blast of arctic air, the second this week in case you're counting. The bitter cold arrives tonight and lasts through the weekend, with below zero wind chills expected late tonight and early Saturday. While cold and brisk, it will be a dry weekend, with lots of sunshine Saturday then thickening clouds on Sunday ahead of our next concern. That will be a strong and fast moving storm that will zip up the coast, well actually, up just east of the Appalachians. With an inland and not a coastal track, that's not favorable for big snows for our area, as we're looking at snow changing to rain Sunday night. That will likely limit accumulations to a few inches for most of us before the changeover, with the heaviest snows well to our west in central and especially western Pennsylvania. Some scattered rain and snow showers and gusty winds linger on Monday, with cold but mainly dry weather lingering for most of next week. Yet another arctic blast may arrive this time next week.
TONIGHT
The arctic air will pour in overnight, riding some biting and blustery north to northwest breezes down from Canada. Expect lows to drop into the single digits, and wind chills to eventually drop below zero for everyone later tonight into early Saturday. The lowest wind chills may reach 5 to 10 below for anyone, but as cold as 20 below in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, where wind chill advisories are in effect. Skies should become clear as the cold becomes established.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be a bitter cold and brisk but also bright and sunny day, with highs only in the upper teens. Below zero wind chills in the morning will only reach the single digits in the afternoon, which means it will be brutally cold from start to finish. Saturday night may be the coldest night of the winter so far with mostly clear skies and finally diminishing winds, with lows well down into the single digits, and even below zero in the Poconos.
SUNDAY
We'll end the weekend by sneaking in a dry day on Sunday, but it will still be cold as sunshine gives way to increasing clouds ahead of a strong and fast moving winter storm for Sunday night into early Monday. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 20s, still quite cold for this time of year but not as cold as Saturday. Snow may develop very late Sunday afternoon, but more likely after sunset Sunday evening for most of us.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A strong and fast moving winter storm will zip up the East Coast, actually, up between the Appalachians and the I-95 corridor, Sunday night into Monday. If this storm tracked along or off the coast, we'd have a better chance of all snow and heavier snow. However, that inland track means warmer ocean air factors in, and what starts as snow for most of us Sunday evening will eventually turn to sleet and rain later Sunday night and early Monday morning before quickly ending as the storm departs. It will be windy too, especially towards the coast, where beach erosion and significant tidal flooding is likely. So right now, the snowy part of the storm will be from around sunset Sunday evening to around or a little after midnight Sunday night, with a shot of snow before the warmer ocean air arrives. Expect only a coating to an inch or two in the Delaware Valley north and west of I-95, 2-4" for most of our area including the I-78 corridor through Berks, the Lehigh Valley, and North Jersey. The Poconos may stand to get a little more, on the order of 4-6" of snow, but even here, a change to sleet and rain is likely later Sunday night. Come Monday, our storm will quickly depart, leaving scattered showers behind, with any rain showers changing back to snow showers but no appreciable accumulation expected. It will remain windy and cold on the back side of our storm on Monday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
It looks seasonably chilly and partly sunny on Tuesday, with more clouds and continued seasonable into Wednesday. Outside of some flurries Tuesday or a shower or two Wednesday night, it looks mainly dry through the middle of next week with no big storms. However, another arctic outbreak may loom for the end of the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: