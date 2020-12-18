After our first winter storm of the season, actually in a couple of seasons, we’ve had a few cold but quiet and dry days to wrap up the week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs only around freezing. That’s thanks to high pressure, which will crest overhead tonight into Saturday. As it does so and skies trend mostly clear, the combination of light winds and a deep snow cover will allow temperatures to free fall to their coldest numbers of the season. Expect widespread single digit lows for many, then sunshine to give way to increasing clouds on another cold and dry day for Saturday, with highs again only in the low 30s. A weak disturbance could touch off a passing rain or snow shower on Sunday, but nothing more than that. Otherwise, plenty of clouds will be with us through the rest of the weekend, but the cold will begin to ease back to seasonable levels with highs into the upper 30s on Sunday. Another weak disturbance could touch off a few more rain and snow showers Monday night into Tuesday, but the first half of next week looks seasonably chilly and dry with no big storms on the radar. A strong cold front could lead to a brief warm up around Christmas Eve and a round of some steadier rain, then much colder weather will return just in time for Christmas Day next Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should trend mostly clear overnight, winds will be light, and the snow pack is still deep and relatively fresh. Altogether, that’s a perfect recipe for a very cold night, with lows in the single digits for many. Thankfully, light winds mean there won’t be much of a wind chill. But when you can count the degrees of temperature on one or both hands, it’s a cold enough night without a wind chill.
SATURDAY
High pressure overhead will slowly drift off the coast, allowing for some cold morning sunshine to give way to a return of some clouds as the day progresses. It’s our third straight cold and dry day, with highs in the low 30s and a light southwest wind. Clouds thicken further Saturday night into Sunday, and a few passing rain or snow showers are possible the second half of the weekend.
SUNDAY
Expect mostly cloudy skies for the end of the weekend, and a couple of rain or snow showers possible, as the first of two disturbances slides through. Only some nuisance raindrops and snowflakes are possible, nothing that should have an impact on any travel or outdoor plans. Highs Sunday are expected to get a little warmer climbing back into the upper 30s, closer to seasonable levels for mid-December.
NEXT WEEK
A second and possibly slightly stronger disturbance slides through late Monday into early Tuesday, with some light rain and snow showers possible centered on Monday night. Even though there could be more coverage of rain and snow showers, again little impact is expected. Highs through the first half of the week should be more seasonable near or just above 40 degrees. We look to turn milder by Christmas Eve Day (Thursday), perhaps approaching the 50 degree mark, a round of steadier rain comes through around Christmas Eve ahead of a cold front, then we turn bitterly cold again just in time for Christmas Day.
