SHORT TERM FORECAST SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with periods of snow in the morning, tapering off by afternoon. 2-4" in the Lehigh Valley and Berks, more south and east, less north and west. High: 20 SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing, windy, and very cold. Low: 7 SUNDAY: Brisk and cold with sunshine and some clouds. High: 23, Low: 10

FORECAST SUMMARY

A strong and much talked about coastal storm will continue to overspread the region Saturday. And if you're down the shore, the main course will bring blizzard conditions, 50mph wind gusts, and over a foot of snow. But farther inland back closer to home, most of us will be on the fringe of this powerful storm, with some brisk breezes and several fresh inches of powdery snow.

For the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, the eastern Poconos, and northwestern New Jersey, it's likely 2 to 4 inches of a fluffy snow, with some 5" amounts possible, especially the farther south and east you travel. As you travel southeast through Bucks and Montgomery counties and towards the Delaware Valley, amounts of 4 to 8 inches of snow are more likely. By the time you reach the Interstate 95 corridor and especially points east of I-95, snowfall totals likely climb to 8 to 12 inches. And for the second time this month, the coast will get the most with as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts.

Steadier snow will overspread the area from south to north tonight, continue through Saturday morning, and then taper off from west to east as the storm pulls away. Winds may gust up to 50mph at the shore, with 35mph gusts elsewhere allowing for some blowing of the light and fluffy snow. The rest of the weekend is cold and brisk but drier later Saturday into Sunday with some clearing the second half of the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY

Steadier snow will be ongoing Saturday morning, again steadier and lasting longer into the day the farther east you travel. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of fluffy and light snow are expected through the Poconos, most of the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and far northwestern New Jersey. Lighter amounts of only a coating to an inch or two are expected farther north and west. Amounts may vary in the Lehigh Valley, with northwestern Lehigh County likely seeing the least, while eastern Northampton County along the Route 33 corridor and into Upper Bucks sees the most, with the best chance of some fluffy 5" amounts here. The farther south and east you travel through Bucks and Montgomery counties, the higher the snow totals expected, with widespread 4 to 8" totals in Lower Bucks/Mont, 8-12" along and east of the I-95 corridor, and over a foot at the shore. It will be windy and cold with highs only in the low 20s, north winds gusting up to 35mph for most but up to 50mph at the shore. Snow will end from west to east, first in Pennsylvania, last in New Jersey.

SUNDAY

It will be a partly sunny, brisk, and cold end to the weekend with highs in the mid 20s and a chilly northwest breeze still lingering behind our departing storm. So whether you have to brush away some light, fluffy snow or dig out if you're down the shore, the weather, while cold and breezy, will be dry and should cooperate with your cleanup efforts.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

We'll wrap up a cold January with a fittingly seasonably cold and dry day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. But when February begins Tuesday, it looks hopeful that the new month will bring a new, milder weather pattern. Expect dry weather Tuesday into Groundhog Day Wednesday as highs claw their way back up to around and then past 40°. Even warmer weather is expected later next week with some rare 50s popping into the forecast for Thursday, but the milder temps may also be accompanied by a chance of some rain.

TRACK THE WEATHER: