It was certainly a damp and gray finish to the weekend as periods of rain swept across the region throughout Sunday. An initial warm front pushing up from our south during the morning brought steady rounds of rain, some locally heavy. We saw that activity taper back during the afternoon as a warmer but more unstable sector of air punched into the region. High temperatures eventually worked its way into the low and a few mid 60s. A cold front to our west then moved eastward into the region clashing with the warmer and more unstable air. This in turn lead to a rather intense line of heavy rain and strong winds (very little lightning) that brought numerous tree and powerline damage to parts of southern Pennsylvania, the Delaware Valley, central and southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware late in the afternoon into the early evening.
The new week will begin with cooler temperatures and gusty winds following the cold front, but it will be dry. High temperatures will quickly warm back to pleasant levels in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with Tuesday staying dry and sunny while more clouds and a bit of rain returns later in the day on Wednesday as yet another cold front approaches the region.
Behind this front, temperatures will turn drastically colder for the latter half of next week with gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air. Sunshine and drier conditions will gradually return as we get to the end of next week.
MONDAY
Look for a bright, but blustery and cool start to the new work and school week on Monday, with skies turning out quite sunny after some early morning pesky clouds. Highs will fall back to slightly below normal levels in the low 50s.
Winds will continue to gust up to 35 miles-per-hour, mainly through midday, making temperatures feel even colder. Look for those winds to gradually subside as we work through the afternoon.
Clear skies and much lighter winds should then take us through the nighttime leading to some cold overnight lows around 30 degrees.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be a dry and sunny day as high pressure builds overhead and moves offshore. With more of a southerly wind flow expected, we should see some milder air build in.
Afternoon highs Tuesday are expected to return to the more comfortable low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Skies turn cloudy on Wednesday, but temperatures remain quite mild, as a cold front advances closer to the region from our west. Out ahead of this front, a southwesterly wind flow will help keep highs in the low to mid 60s, even with plenty of clouds.
Some rain is also likely, especially later in the afternoon through the nighttime hours.
As we get into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning, our cold front should be moving off to our east, and once again some blustery and colder conditions will be settling back into the region. It might get cold enough to see some leftover showers mix with or change to some wet snow pre-dawn Thursday, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
THURSDAY
Our cold front that moves through overnight Wednesday will move offshore by first thing Thursday morning. Thursday will likely start cloudy with some leftover rain, and perhaps even a little snow north and west, as we’ll still be close enough to the front.
That front will be long gone by midday and afternoon Thursday, and while we’ll return to dry weather with a few breaks of sun, some much colder and blustery weather will also make a comeback.
Look for highs Thursday to only reach the mid 40s, and with the winds factored in, it will feel more like it’s wintertime in the 30s.
FRIDAY
Broad high pressure from our west will influence the region Friday leading to no precipitation and plenty of sunshine. While it should be a bright day, don’t let that fool you as it will feel more like winter. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 40s, and winds will remain gusty leading to wind chills well down into the 30s.