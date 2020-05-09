Weather Alert

NJZ007>009-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-091300- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.W.0006.000000T0000Z-200509T1300Z/ Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 346 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$