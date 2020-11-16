Our weekend started quite sunny but ended on a rather cloudy note as a vigorous and fast moving cold front moved in from our west late in the day Sunday. Out ahead of the front, we saw highs Sunday get a little milder in the afternoon reaching the low 60s, even with all the clouds. As the front tracked through Sunday evening, a line of heavy downpours and strong winds raced across the area leading to multiple reports of trees and powerlines down. Several spots saw wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles-per-hour.
The front has since exited offshore, and while skies cleared out last night, a strong shot of chilly air is set to build in across the region for the first half of the new week. Gusty winds through this period will also add an extra chill to the air. Despite the chilly air however, we’re looking at a mostly dry forecast this week, with just a spotty flurry or rain/snow shower possible Tuesday.
Once we get to the very end of the week, a pattern change will start to unfold that will bring back milder temperatures which will last through the upcoming weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
While skies are expected to be mostly sunny today, it won’t feel anywhere near as mild as Sunday did as highs will struggle to even get above 50 degrees while winds out of the west gusting as high as 30 to 35 miles-per-hour will add an extra chill to the air.
TONIGHT
Winds should diminish fairly quickly this evening once the sun goes down, and skies should also be quite clear for a while. Some mid and high clouds are expected to increase late as another cold front starts to drop in from our north and west. Overnight lows should settle back to around the freezing mark.
For you astronomy fans, the Leonid Meteor Shower will be peaking overnight and we should have some decent viewing conditions early on considering skies will be clear and there will only be about 5% moonlight. You’ll want to look off to the eastern sky and find the constellation Leo which is where the meteors tend to radiate outward from. Anywhere from 10 to 15 meteors per hour can be expected.
TUESDAY
A reinforcing shot of chilly air will build in for Tuesday as a cold front from our north and west tracks through with a wave of low pressure attached to it. There will also be an upper level trough with the jet stream swinging on through as well.
The combination of these features will bring more clouds than sun to the region, and with a northwest wind crossing over the Great Lakes, we’ll see those classic lake effect snow showers flying as well. A few of these snow showers may reach parts of the Interstate 81 corridor as well as the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, and it’s not out of the question even down in the Lehigh Valley we see a couple flakes or a sprinkle during the day.
Look for afternoon highs to only reach the upper 40s, however with wind gusts as high as 30 miles-per-hour factored in, it will feel more like it’s in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Behind our cold front that tracks through Tuesday, Wednesday will start off quite cold first thing in the morning as lows dip down into the upper 20s. An area of high pressure approaching from our west will make for a dry day with more in the way of sunshine compared to Tuesday, however, the northwesterly wind flow in place will filter in the coldest air mass of the season so far.
Highs are only expected to barely get above 40 degrees and with the winds still blowing a bit with gusts up to 20 or 25 miles-per-hour, it will certainly feel like it’s well down into the 30s.
THURSDAY
High pressure will be building overhead and then centering itself to our south and offshore as we progress through Thursday. It will be another dry day with a fair amount of sunshine filtered through high clouds.
While Thursday morning will start very cold with lows in the mid 20s, the afternoon will get a little warmer compared to Wednesday thanks to our wind direction changing to the south and southwest. Look for the highs to return to the upper 40s. Winds should also finally be much lighter compared to the first half of the week.
FRIDAY
A pretty noticeable pattern change will start to unfold as high pressure remains centered to our south and offshore while a ridge aloft with the jet stream starts to strengthen. Our wind flow will remain southwesterly, and some much milder air will really start to build in. Look for mostly sunny skies Friday as afternoon highs climb back to the upper 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: