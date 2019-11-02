TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and quite cool. High: 54
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 33
SUNDAY: Chilly with sunshine, patchy clouds and a breeze at times. High: 51 Low: 27
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Fittingly, the first weekend of November begins with freeze warnings across much of the area, marking the official end to the growing season and the unofficial start of boots season. As always, there are exceptions to the rule, like around Philadelphia where temperatures tend to have some cold-weather commitment issues, and farther north in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey where the growing season already ended.
Headline or no headline, most of us were probably tempted to turn the heat before bed Friday night. And those that didn't will have plenty of opportunities down the weather road with some seriously cold air...perhaps enough to fuel a few flurries...come Friday of next week.
Tucked in between now and then, there will be more sunshine than rain-makers, especially this weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday won't have too much success in the temperatures department as highs only achieve the lower to middle 50s each afternoon. Psychologically, though, the sunshine will warm up a smile or two since a lot of last week was dominated by clouds and even downright scary weather Halloween night.
Winds will be less brisk than they have been over the last 24 hours, but a breeze will kick up a little later Saturday night into Sunday behind a weak cold front that supplies a reinforcing shot of cooler air. It's not a huge deal, but perhaps disqualifies Sunday as the "better weekend day." Sunday will also bring our earliest sunset since mid-January, which doesn't help its case. That's after Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 AM Saturday night with an extra hour of sleep as we set clocks back an hour. Of course, that means the sun will go down shortly before 5 p.m. and will come up closer to 6:30 a.m.
Temperatures will stay a hair or two above the freezing-mark Saturday night and then fall below the freezing-mark again by Sunday night leading to some additional freeze or frost headlines in places that didn't quite get there yet. Those will be the only weather headlines until later in the week when a cold front moves through with rain and then a shot of chilly air behind it, which actually looks to be colder than our current shot. There’s even a chance for some “conversational snowflakes”, a.k.a. flurries, especially in the Poconos Thursday night and Friday as the colder air arrives.
By the following weekend, highs may struggle to even reach the middle 40s as the chilly start to November becomes more prolonged.
Wishes for a wonderful weekend ahead!