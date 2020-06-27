Friday marked our third straight day of comfortably warm weather with highs in the lower to middle 80s and continued refreshingly low humidity levels. And outside of an isolated afternoon or evening shower these last few days, it's been about as dry as early summer gets. But since it is indeed early summer, the comfort and the storms can only stay away so long... Heat, humidity, and storm chances will all be on the rise over the weekend as a cold front draws up some stickier air from the south and west. And as that cold front approaches and slices into that warm and sticky air, some thunderstorms will inevitably erupt. They may come in a few rounds, one early Saturday and another one later Saturday with some drier weather in between. Some lingering showers and thunderstorms will bubble up Sunday afternoon, too, which is overall the brighter and drier of the two weekend days. And while the humidity and storms take a break Monday, it won't be long until another cut-off low brings unsettled weather back mid-week.
SATURDAY
A warm front lifts through the Northeast Saturday, sending dew points back up to around 70 degrees by the afternoon. That's when a second round of showers and thunderstorms develops, perhaps a bit beefier than the first round in the morning. The Storm Prediction Center paints most of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware in a 'slight' risk for severe storms containing damaging winds and torrential rain. And while the chance for hail or an isolated tornado is low, it's not necessarily zero. The strength of these storms depends on how much sunshine can pop after that first round of activity in the morning. Less sun, less heat, and less fuel to fire up round two. Highs should still climb into the middle 80s regardless, though it may get even warmer if more sun is able to break out. Assuming scattered showers and storms form, they would likely continue into the evening hours before diminishing overnight.
SUNDAY
A cold front follows behind Saturday's warm front, slowly sliding south through the area during the day Sunday before eventually settling to our south Sunday night. That means a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible, mainly during the afternoon, with lowering humidity levels behind the boundary later at night. Until then, it's partly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY
While we lose the humidity to start the new week Monday, we won't lose the heat. Plenty of sunshine will be met by mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, several degrees above normal for the next to last day of June. At night, it's starry with the half-moon setting in the west through 2 a.m. Low temperatures will land in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
The third cut-off low in two months looks to set up shop, this time forming up over New England before meandering across the Northeast for most of the week. It's main impact is to keep the worst heat and humidity back off to our west for most of the week. But with it fairly close by and possibly sliding back a bit in our direction, shower and thunderstorm chances will be a fixture in the forecast. Shower and thunderstorm chances look to peak Wednesday, but can't be ruled out Tuesday or Thursday afternoons either. Highs will still be seasonably warm in the 80s with dew points in the lower half of the 60s keeping humidity levels tolerable.
FRIDAY
After a string of unsettled days, dry conditions may return to round out the week Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.