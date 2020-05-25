High pressure that's been wedging its way down the Northeastern Seaboard from the Canadian Maritimes since Sunday slowly slips south and positions itself near Bermuda by midweek. This will eventually turn the winds from a persistent easterly flow off the Atlantic Ocean to a more southerly direction. The changing winds will result in a progressively warmer and more humid pattern, with sunshine often fighting low clouds during the day. As that high pressure moves further away from the East Coast things will become more unsettled as cold front inches closer from the Midwest. This means the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will return to round out the week, perhaps lingering into Saturday morning, as humidity levels become even more noticeable and temperatures stay above normal.
TONIGHT
After finally seeing the low clouds erode from northwest to southeast Monday afternoon, we'll watch as they fill right back in overnight. Along with the cloudier skies, patches of fog are also possible late tonight as air temperatures approach dew point temperatures. Where are those temperatures headed overnight…into the upper 50s.
TUESDAY
The offshore high will continue to keep us dry, but it will also continue to keep that easterly, onshore flow kicking. As a result, the clouds and fog that we started off Memorial Day with will once again be present on Tuesday. However, as the winds get a southerly component to them, we will see the sunshine to appear a little faster on Tuesday. This will help temperatures rise into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon as dew points also becoming more noticeable reaching into the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY
With the offshore low now even farther south the sunshine should break out even faster than the previous two days. However, while the low clouds will be breaking faster the encroaching low to our west will start streaming high clouds into the area by midday. This means that most of the sunshine that we do see on Wednesday may be of the milky variety. While still above normal, daytimes will take a slight hit on Wednesday as they fall back closer to 80°. Dew points will continue to be the near 60° to middle 60s range, so it'll once again be noticeable.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be similar to Wednesday as highs are once again expected to top out near 80°. However, we should start to notice the humidity a bit more as the high slides closer to Bermuda and slowly starts to breakdown allowing more moisture to creep into the Eastern Seaboard. The cold front to our west will continue to inch closer and as a result there is the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. With that said, a decent portion of the day still looks dry however at this point with partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY
Friday will feature our greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms over the next several days as the aforementioned cold front to our west tracks through. Warm and humid air will be in place out ahead of the front, so expect a classic summer-like day with highs in the mid 80s, some sunshine, and scattered showers and a thunderstorm. In fact, a few storms will be locally strong or even severe.